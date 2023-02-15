FLDT jazz01.JPG

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team performs a jazz routine in the 3AAA Section Championship at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

 Hannah Davis

The Rangers finish with highest section placement in eight years

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team left the floor after each dance and went back into a room to watch their routines together, and the team was excited about how the performance looked, according to Forest Lake coach Rachel Kilpela.

