The Forest Lake dance team was all smiles following a strong performance at the Fridley Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Rangers’ varsity jazz team finished first while the varsity kick team placed second. The JV jazz team also won its competition, as did the B-squad jazz team, while the JV kick squad also placed second.

The Rangers postponed the Suburban East Conference meet they were scheduled to host on Friday, Dec. 10, and instead hosted that event on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Load comments