Editor's Note: Forest Lake announced the hiring of Jay Ekman as the new boys head coach hockey after press time.
The Forest Lake Rangers varsity boys hockey and girls basketball head coach positions are vacant after Jon Loo and Dave Ostercamp resigned from their respective positions.
Forest Lake High School athletic director Mike Hennen said both offered their resignations, but would not offer further comment about the situations surrounding either of their resignations.
Loo leaves the boys hockey team after holding the head coach role since 2014 after previously being an assistant coach under his predecessor Aaron Forsythe. Over Loo’s nine-year tenure, the Rangers went 93-113-15 in the regular season and 3-9 in the playoffs. Forest Lake finished last in the Suburban East Conference this past season with an overall record of 8-17-1 record, and the Rangers’ season ended with a 4-1 loss at Grand Rapids in the 7AA Section quarterfinal.
“It was the privilege of a lifetime to be able to coach the Rangers,” Loo wrote in the comment he sent to The Times. “I wish them all the best, always.”
Ostercamp departs from the girls basketball team after holding the position for two years, which started in the 2021-22 season. The Rangers went 18-36 under Ostercamp, and the team lost in the 7AAAA Section quarterfinal inside Blaine High School in both seasons. Forest Lake went 10-17 this past season.
“I appreciate the opportunity to coach many great athletes at Forest Lake High School,” Ostercamp wrote in the comment he sent to The Times. “I am thankful for all the time invested by our booster club, assistant coaches, student managers and many others. I enjoyed my time, and I look forward to their future success.”
