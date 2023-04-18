The Forest Lake Rangers clay target team not only hopes to win their conference for a second straight season, but also make another appearance at state. The Rangers placed 17th out of 40 teams last June at the 2022 State Championship held in Prior Lake after claiming their conference.
“We want to defend our conference title,” Forest Lake coach Dave Madison said.
After around a dozen seniors departed last summer to graduation, a decision was made to allow seventh and eighth graders to join the program this spring for the first time. It’s already paying dividends, as Madison said those newcomers are some “phenomenal shooters”
“Building a team, you got to start early,” Madison said, “and that’s why we opened it up to seventh and eighth graders.”
Madison said creating that pipeline of young talent is important just like any other sport – especially since clay target is an individual and team sport.
“They not only shoot competitively for their individual scores, but every target they break counts for the team, so it’s kind of a dual purpose,” Madison said.
Despite losing a significant number of seniors, the Rangers aren’t changing their expectations and goals this season. Madison knows how high they placed a year ago, and he’s confident despite those departures.
“I believe that we are headed for another conference championship,” Madison said. “We have that much talent. We’ll see how it shakes out here.”
Madison said they have strong returning sophomores and juniors, but have also added some “really great” new team members to the mix. Madison said he’s excited about the combination of experience and young talent on the team this spring.
“That whole year in growth makes a huge difference when it comes for replacing that talent,” Madison said.
Madison said the strength of the program and team is the athlete mix – there are eight or nine female athletes – in addition to the coaching staff that has a coach for every 10 athletes. In all, there’s roughly 50 student-athletes.
“They really grow fast,” Madison said of the girls. “And some of them are already shooting varsity scores.”
Junior Jacob Williams (22.667), senior Kale Klostermann (22.5), junior Alexander Stone-Perry (22.333), freshman Logan Bruns (21.833) and junior Mason Demars (21.167) produced the highest scores through the practice and reserve weeks ahead of their first week of action. There’s 13 team members in all who have shot over a 20 thus far.
