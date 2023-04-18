Clay target team.jpg

The Forest Lake Rangers clay target team is hoping to defend their conference title this year after the team also placed 17th at state last summer.

 Lisa Nicole Photography

The Rangers lost a lot of senior talent

The Forest Lake Rangers clay target team not only hopes to win their conference for a second straight season, but also make another appearance at state. The Rangers placed 17th out of 40 teams last June at the 2022 State Championship held in Prior Lake after claiming their conference.

Tags

Load comments