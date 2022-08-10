A walk-off hit in the 13th inning ends Brewers’ season
A pair of playoff losses against Anoka last weekend ended the Forest Lake Brewers’ season and eliminated their contention of playing at state.
The Brewers were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament against the Rochester Royals a year ago and were hoping to return this summer.
“We didn’t quite reach our goal of making the state tournament, so we will try to reload next season to get back,” team manager Adam Gallatin said.
Forest Lake struggled right away in Game 1 of the best-of-three series against Anoka on Friday, Aug. 5, surrendering seven runs in the first three innings.
The Brewers only had one more hit than they did errors and Austin Bergum struggled on the mound, allowing four hits, seven runs and five walks before being pulled.
The team rebounded after the tough loss, putting up a fight in Game 2 on Sunday, Aug. 7. But they ultimately fell short when Anoka pulled off a 3-2 walk-off win in the 13th inning.
“It was a great game, and we battled all day,” Gallatin said. “We just didn’t get enough timely hits.”
The Brewers had an 11-10 advantage in the hits department, and Yossi Scott drove in both runs in the game. Gallatin said Isaac Roers kept them in the game with a strong pitching performance.
Roers lasted 11 innings and 42 batters, finishing with seven strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA.
The Brewers blew an opportunity to host Game 3 at home with the chance to advance to state for a second straight season.
Forest Lake finished .500 in league play with a 7-7 record and were 14-16 overall. Gallatin best described the season as a “roller coaster.”
There were times during the season when the Brewers appeared on a roll, like when they were on a four-game winning streak in early July and managed to shock Champlin Park with a win.
At other times, the Brewers blew some key opportunities to climb up the standings, like not being able to take advantage of their plate appearances offensively. The team also were forced to play games short-handed, and there were times Gallatin was trying to integrate younger players, all of which were factors Gallatin touched on at different times of the season.
But all those trials and experiences, Gallatin said, should help the team’s efforts next year.
“We added a lot of younger guys this season,” Gallatin said. “They got a lot of good experience that will help in the future.”
