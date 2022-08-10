Brewers Isaac Roers.jpg

Isaac Roers lasted 11 innings and 42 batters in the Brewers’ 3-2 loss in Game 2 of the 2022 playoffs.

 File photo

A walk-off hit in the 13th inning ends Brewers’ season

A pair of playoff losses against Anoka last weekend ended the Forest Lake Brewers’ season and eliminated their contention of playing at state.

