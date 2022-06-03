Girls place fourth
The Forest Lake boys track and field team finished second in the Suburban East Conference Meet on May 24 and 26 at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
The Rangers totaled 166 points to finish behind Stillwater (238.5), but 12.5 points ahead of third-place White Bear Lake (153.5).
In the girls competition, Forest Lake finished fourth with 112.5 points. Mounds View claimed the top spot with 214.5 points while Roseville (177.5) and Stillwater (136) followed in second and third.
Eleven members of the Forest Lake boys squad earned all-conference honors, which is reserved for the top four finishers in individual events and members of the top three relay teams.
Daniel Vanacker won the 800 meters in a time of 1:56.60 and Nicholas Bartlett won the long jump with a leap of 21-4. Forest Lake’s other first-place finishes came in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Gavin Rustad, Cole Brisbois, Bartlett and Josh Henderson won the 4x100 relay in 42.94 while Reid Olson replaced Henderson on the victorious 4x200 (1:55.23) relay team.
Forest Lake added second-place finishes in the 4x400 (Olson, Keagan Zeidler, Jacob Mayer and Vanacker—3:23.83) and 4x800 relays (Mayer, Jonathon Cubus, Ethan Sievers and Vanacker—8:16.39).
The Rangers placed three athletes among the top eight in the 400 meters, led by Mayer (50.81) and Zeidler (52.17) in second and fifth place.
Bartlett finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.20 and Brisbois placed fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.08.
Kyle Henrickson and Braydon Thompson finished third and fourth in the pole vault for the Rangers after each cleared 12-0.
The Forest Lake girls also recorded the majority of their all-conference performances on the track. The exceptions were Kylie Woods, who finished second in the high jump after clearing 5-0, and Annika Gunderson, who placed third in the pole vault at 11-0.
Woods also finished fifth in the 100 (16.54) and 300 (48.80) hurdles.
Ellie Hanowski broke the previous meet record of 2:16.98 in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.21, but settled for second place behind Stillwater’s Morgan Peterman (2:14.48). Ella Niznik of Forest Lake added a fourth-place finish in the event with a time of 2:19.82.
Norah Hushagen finished second for the Rangers in the 1,600 (5:10.47) and added a third-place showing in the 3,200 (10:54.61).
Niznik and Hanowski also led Forest Lake to a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay (9:45.56) on a team that also included Torrance Lucas and Isabel Castilleja.
Then in the 4x400 relay, the Rangers placed third to earn all-conference honors with Niznik, Woods, Castilleja and Hanowski finishing with a time of 4:08.32.
