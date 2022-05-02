FL BTR Brisbois 0428.JPG

Forest Lake senior Cole Brisbois flies around the corner during the 4x100 relay at the Pony Relays hosted by Stillwater on Friday, April 22.

The Forest Lake boys track team fared well against a strong set of opponents at the Pony Relays hosted by Stillwater on Friday, April 22.

The event featured strictly relays on the track, which brought sharp focus on a school’s depth, while the field events were scored individually.

In the field events, the best performance was by junior Brayden Thompson as he took sixth in the pole vault by clearing 11-0. Close behind was senior Kyle Henrikson, who placed 11th by clearing 10-6.

Sophomore Reid Olson cleared 5-6 in the high jump to earn ninth place, while junior Ethan Lincoln-Montanari placed 11th in the shot put with a best toss of 42-3.

Forest Lake had two relays win races. The 4x100 relay took top honors with a sizzling time of 43.84, while the 4x200 relay also was a winner with a 1:30.88 clocking.

The Rangers’ 4x400 relay earned second with a time of 3:26.03, while the 4x800 relay placed fourth with an 8:47.36 clocking.

The boys returned to action by running in a triangular on Tuesday, April 26, at Roseville that also included East Ridge. The meet was not completed at press time.

