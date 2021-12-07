Because of its youth, some people might think the Forest Lake boys swim team is trying to build for a brighter future.
While coach Dominick Mancini would certainly like to reach that bright future, he will not throw away the promise of the present to earn it.
“We only have two seniors this year, and we have a handful of juniors and sophomores,” he said. “It looks as if we may have as many as six seventh graders, so we’ll have a very young team. So some of the guys are telling me, ‘This is our year to improve, and next year we’ll be a lot better.’
“But we have a lot of talent, so we’ll keep working to get better this year. While it’s a small team, it’s a team with a lot of potential. We’re excited to see where these guys can go.”
Because of the team’s youth, Mancini has leaned heavily on the leadership of seniors Devin Johnson, whom Mancini calls a “jack of all trades” because he swims effectively in the IM, sprint freestyles and virtually any event he tries, as well as Brody McGovern, a middle-distance freestyler who also has had success in shorter freestyle events.
Mancini said he also has adjusted the team’s early season practice schedule to accommodate for the team’s youth.
“It has been less yardage, less wearing guys down,” he explained. “It’s more about putting stroke skills together. … It’s a lot of drills and those types of things early in the year.
“We focus on technique early so guys can improve their technique. This is training to improve strokes, and it’s also about injury prevention. Plus, some of these guys have been with me for my three years here, so we can build on that. It just takes us some time to ramp up the yardage.”
As for expectations, Mancini said his goals are specific for each swimmer.
“Our expectations as coaches are just to make sure we get better,” he said. “We want to see improvement from all of our guys. We want to see growth from the year before.
“With a younger team, there’s more of a berth to get better. With an older team, you’re focused on improving by hundredths of a second. This team has a lot of room to grow, and it will be exciting to see that growth.”
Mancini said he and his staff also have worked to find ways to make the experience on the swim team as positive as possible.
“I just want these guys to enjoy their time on this team,” he said. “As coaches we’re trying to make this year more entertaining, more fun. We have some exciting things planned, and we’re hoping to make sure the energy level in the pool is high.
“We’ve talked about COVID-19, and we’ve worked on it for the last two years – and we’re following the rules, because we want a season.”
