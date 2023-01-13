The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team saw success last week with a 103-65 conference win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Jan. 5, before a ninth-place finish in the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Rangers got 10 points in the 200-freestyle between seniors Joseph Galsworthy (2:02.39) and Brady Thompson (2:08.48), who finished first and second, respectively. Sophomore Sam Trocke (2:25.02) and freshman Thatcher Robertson (2:31.17) earned 7 points for the team in the 200-yard IM with second- and third-place finishes, respectively. The Rangers added 10 more points to their score when senior Riley Siedow (23.54) and junior Beau Brady (23.57) finished first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle.

