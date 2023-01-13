The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team saw success last week with a 103-65 conference win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Jan. 5, before a ninth-place finish in the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Rangers got 10 points in the 200-freestyle between seniors Joseph Galsworthy (2:02.39) and Brady Thompson (2:08.48), who finished first and second, respectively. Sophomore Sam Trocke (2:25.02) and freshman Thatcher Robertson (2:31.17) earned 7 points for the team in the 200-yard IM with second- and third-place finishes, respectively. The Rangers added 10 more points to their score when senior Riley Siedow (23.54) and junior Beau Brady (23.57) finished first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle.
“Overall the meet went well,” Forest Lake coach Dominick Mancini said. “It was a tough meet due to the weather. We have not gotten into the groove that a swim season usually provides. … The conference win wasn’t the biggest boost to the team, it’s the support and team coming together to compete.”
While the whole team stood out, Mancini said, the divers stole the highlight from the meet. Freshman Jamison Livermore (215.60), senior Deacon Andre (194.45) and seventh grader David Gunderson (112.70) earned 13 points for the team in 1-meter diving.
“The most specific moment from this meet was our divers,” Mancini said. “They were really impressive with their execution and risks they took to improve their 11 dive meets.”
Brady (1:00.79) finished second in the 100-yard butterfly while Trocke (1:04.28) finished right behind him in third place. Siedow (54.00) finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and Galsworthy (5:35.46) and sophomore Levi Carlson (5:44.36) finished first and second, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle, which was good for a combined 16 points. Junior Robert Bour, Carlson and junior Evan Wood were the top three finishers in the 100-yard backstroke event.
The Rangers then placed ninth at the Maroon and Gold Invite, finishing the meet with 153 points – one shy of St. Paul Central and Osseo, who tied for seventh place. Mancini was “pleased with the result” and said the team “scored well” even though there are still some areas where he wants to see improvement.
Galsworthy finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:59.89 while Brady finished 11th with a time of 2:20.28 in the 200-yard IM event. Siedow placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.52. Andre (292.35) and Livermore (269.95) placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in the 1-meter diving event, earning the Rangers 26 points.
Brady (52.67) placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. Galsworthy finished 11th in the 500-yard freestyle, too, with a time of 5:32.04. Forest Lake’s relay teams finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 400-yard freestyle.
“It was a huge meet and the exposure of these big meets makes them feel less intimidating as the year goes along,” Mancini said. “I learned from this meet how the guys will rise to the challenge when it’s there.”
Mancini said he spoke with Brady after his races and said Brady best summarized the invitational when he told Mancini, “I really need the competition; it pushes me to go faster,” Brady said.
The Rangers have a busy week that began with a conference meet against Irondale on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after press time before the team fell to Stillwater in a home meet on Thursday, Jan. 12. They also have a True Team meet with seven other schools on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“We are just scratching the surface on this season,” Mancini said.
