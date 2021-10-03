The Forest Lake boys soccer team suffered three losses last week.
Perhaps the most painful was a 2-1 setback to Irondale at home on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Junior James Oberholtzer scored a goal in the first half that knotted the game at 1-1, but the Knights scored a goal in the second half that proved to be the difference.
Junior Brandon Nesseth made three saves in one half of action in goal, while sophomore Payton Grulkowski finished with seven saves in the final 40 minutes.
The Rangers then lost at Stillwater, which is ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A, by an 11-1 score on Thursday, Sept. 23. Senior Gavin Middendorf notched the goal for Forest Lake. Grulkowski made six saves while allowing five goals, and sophomore Reichen Hoekstra stopped five shots while giving up six goals.
Forest Lake then dropped a 6-0 decision at Coon Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 25. Grulkowski made five saves while giving up two goals in 29 minutes, while Hoekstra collected five saves while giving up four goals in 51 minutes.
The Rangers began this week with a contest against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will play at Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 30, then host Andover in a 3 p.m. start at Ranger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5.
