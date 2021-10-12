The Forest Lake boys soccer team lost all three matches it played last week, including a pair of Suburban East Conference setbacks.
The Rangers began the week with a 4-1 home loss to Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Junior James Oberholtzer notched the lone goal for Forest Lake, while sophomore goalkeeper Payton Grulkowski made 16 saves.
Two nights later the Rangers fell at Roseville by a 2-0 score. Grulkowski finished with 10 saves in 51 minutes in goal, while sophomore Reichen Hoekstra stopped all four shots he faced in 29 minutes.
Forest Lake then closed the week with a 5-0 home loss to Andover on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Rangers began this week with a home contest against Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 5, that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will close the regular season at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 7.
