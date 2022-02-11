The Forest Lake boys basketball team, playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, suffered a pair of losses last week that extended its current losing streak to five straight.
The week began with a 65-43 home loss to Suburban East Conference rival Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Rangers, playing without sophomore center Owen Waldoch, were led by senior Nick Bartlett’s 15 points and nine from sophomore Reid Olson.
But Forest Lake saw its best chance to end that streak fall short when Cambridge-Isanti posted a come-from behind 56-49 home victory on Saturday, Feb. 5.
In that contest the Rangers got off to a fast start, building early leads of 13-4 and 27-15 before the Bluejackets closed the gap to 29-21 at halftime. The keys to that first-half surge were solid rebounding and points from a variety of sources beside Bartlett, who did have 15 at the break.
“We stressed before the game that we needed to grab rebounds,” Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said. “They were missing shots and we were rebounding. We are a small team without Owen, so we really had to stress boxing out, grabbing rebounds and ending possessions.
“Even though we may be small, we can stress giving effort and working hard.”
But Cambridge-Isanti continued to chip away at the Rangers’ lead, and a string of three straight 3-pointers – the last by Keegan Shrider – gave the Bluejackets a 45-43 lead with 5:27 to go.
“Shots weren’t falling for them in the first half,” McDonald said. “But in the second half shots starting falling, and we just couldn’t get a big stop when we needed it. They went on a run, and we just weren’t able to get a stop or make a shot.”
Forest Lake never was able to retie the game, and Cambridge-Isanti’s Colton Skoglund made six straight free throws in the final 34 seconds to preserve the win.
Bartlett finished with 20 points to lead the Rangers, while senior Ryan Olson finished with 10 and senior Jake Henry and sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux each added seven. For Olson and Henry, those point totals were a season high.
“It’s tough to replace what Owen gives us each night,” McDonald said. “Some of these guys haven’t been put in a position where they need to score, but I thought we did a decent job of that.
“Ryan Olson stepped up and scored 10 points in place of Owen. Westin Hoyt was really good rebounding for us – it felt as if he had 10 rebounds or more – and Jake Henry had seven points that helped as well.”
McDonald said he hoped to have Waldoch back when the Rangers hosted Duluth East on Tuesday, Feb. 8, a game that was not completed at press time.
If not, Waldoch is expected to return when Forest Lake plays an SEC home contest against Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 11 starting at 7 p.m. The Rangers then will play at East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
