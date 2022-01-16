FL BBK ReidOlson 0113.jpg

Sophomore Reid Olsen is challenged by three East Ridge defenders as he drives to the basket during a home contest played on Friday, Jan. 7. 

 Photo courtesy TLC Digital Images

The Forest Lake boys basketball team lost a pair of Suburban East Conference contests last week.

The Rangers dropped an 85-40 decision to East Ridge despite 21 points by sophomore Owen Waldoch.

Waldoch scored 22 points and senior Nick Bartlett added 12 in a 63-51 loss at Stillwater on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Forest Lake hosted Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will travel to Roseville on Friday, Jan. 14, then return home to host Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

