The Forest Lake boys basketball team lost a pair of Suburban East Conference contests last week.
The Rangers dropped an 85-40 decision to East Ridge despite 21 points by sophomore Owen Waldoch.
Waldoch scored 22 points and senior Nick Bartlett added 12 in a 63-51 loss at Stillwater on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Forest Lake hosted Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will travel to Roseville on Friday, Jan. 14, then return home to host Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
