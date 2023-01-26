The Rangers lose their leading goal scorer
The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team will play the rest of the season without their leading goal scorer in sophomore Malachi McKinnon, who left Forest Lake to go play with the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA hockey team in East Meadow, New York, according to EliteProspects.
McKinnon scored eight goals and 18 points in eight games this season. He averaged two points a game, finishing with 26 goals and 70 points in 35 games between last year and this season in the program.
“It’s been weird not seeing him at my house, like the room is empty, but I’m really excited for him,” said senior Malia McKinnon, Malachi’s sister. “It’s been fun to watch his games.”
The Rangers are 2-6 since his departure, but the team won two of their three games last week. Forest Lake started the week with a 5-2 win over Coon Rapids at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17. After going down 1-0 after the first period, the team bounced back with three goals in the second period from seniors Emik Hauer and Elias Studier and junior Caden Speidel.
Hauer completed the hat trick with two goals in the last seven minutes of the third period, shutting the door on the Cardinals, who cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the third. Junior Andrew Saxe, who finished the night with a .926 save percentage, made 25 saves in the win that helped for section seeding.
“It’s really important because it was a section game, that’s the biggest thing, … so it’s nice to have that game in hand over a section opponent,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said. “And any time you win, it feels good. We’re in this to win.”
Most importantly, the win ended a five-game losing streak that started back on Thursday, Jan. 5, so Loo said it was a morale-boosting win. Studier, an assistant captain, said the lesson learned from the losing streak is the team needs to “find the little ways” to win games. The coaching staff focused on the positive things, Loo said, even though there’s lessons that can be learned from the skid.
“All the little things that add up to winning and we’ve been doing a lot on the tape and just trying to identify things that are going good because there’s been lots of good stuff,” Loo said. “The results haven’t been what we want, but sometimes you focus on results that can lead you the wrong direction.”
Then the Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Cretin-Derham Hall, who has the second best record in the Suburban East Conference, on Thursday, Jan. 19. The team found themselves down 3-0 after two periods in the loss, but Loo said the team played “awesome” and it was the proudest he’s been all season.
Sophomore Ryan Kapphahn scored his first varsity goal and Forest Lake kept themselves in the game by shutting out Cretin-Derham Hall in the third period. Loo said they thought they could win the game. While Loo added that the power play’s been doing well, the Rangers capitalized just once on seven opportunities against the Raiders.
“I think we just played against one of the best teams in the state, and we skated with them,” Studier said. “Obviously we’re not quite there yet, but playing with one of the best teams in the state, I think we can get there soon.”
The Rangers finished out the week with an 8-1 win over Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21. Senior Wyatt Saltness scored a hat trick in the win with a goal in each period. Senior captain Gavin Wille, junior Gunnar Bright and sophomore Cole Rivard scored a goal each, too.
Speidel scored two more goals and is now tied with McKinnon – no longer with the team and only played eight games – for most goals scored (eight) for the Rangers this season. Studier said they’ve had trouble scoring. Loo added that they haven’t figured out yet how they’re going to score more, and they’ve been “restructuring” since the departure. Studier also admitted that the team’s identity is “a work in progress.”
But while losing the top scorer isn’t easy, the Rangers have moved on.
“Malachi’s a great player, obviously a huge loss, but there’s nothing we can do about it, so we just got to get past it, and there’s plenty of chemistry as we got it now,” Studier said.
Loo added on the team losing McKinnon: “Yeah, it’s bad. It’s tough. You move on, that’s what you do, and that’s what we’re doing. … Our focus is on the guys that are here and the teams that we’re playing.”
What are the three keys to putting a streak together?
“Just confidence, trust and focus,” Loo said.
The Rangers won their second game in a row with a 3-2 win against Anoka on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The team plays Thursday, Jan. 26, against Mounds View before a road game against Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 28.
