Rangers, now 1-2-1 this season, play 3 on the road before Christmas
The Forest Lake boys hockey team split a pair of matches last week, winning on the road while losing at home.
The Rangers used a four-goal third-period outburst to come from behind and win at Duluth East by a 5-3 score on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Senior Matthew Linder got Forest Lake on the board with his goal at 3:48 of the opening period, but the Rangers still trailed 2-1 entering the third.
Linder scored his second goal of the match just 41 seconds in the final period to tie the contest, and senior Gavin Middendorf notched a power-play goal at 8:07 to give the Rangers the lead.
Duluth East tied the contest at 9:17, but senior Jordan Nelson broke the tie with his goal at the 11:27 mark, and Linder completed a hat trick with his goal at the 16:24 mark.
Sophomore Andrew Saxe started in goal for Forest Lake and made 40 saves to earn the victory.
Two nights later the Rangers and Mounds View combined for six goals in the third period, with the Mustangs escaping with a 5-3 victory.
Mounds View scored twice in the first period, then added a goal at the 6:10 mark of the third to lead 3-0.
But just 70 seconds after that goal, senior Reese Maas got Forest Lake on the board, and Middendorf scored 44 seconds after Maas to cut the deficit to one.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, the Mustangs scored twice before Middendorf closed the scoring with a goal at 13:52.
Senior Jacob Ford stopped 33 shots in goal for Forest Lake in that setback.
The Rangers will be on the road for their next three contests before the Christmas holiday, starting with a match at Roseville on Thursday, Dec. 16, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Two nights later Forest Lake will take on another Suburban East Conference rival when it plays at Irondale in a 7 p.m. match.
Then the Rangers will ride to East Bethel to take on Northern Edge, a co-op team with players from both St. Francis and North Branch, on Thursday, Dec. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
