Rangers will open Suburban East play at home vs. Mounds View this Saturday
The Forest Lake boys hockey team found an unusual challenge to start its season.
The Rangers opened with a home contest against Champlin Park on Tuesday, Nov. 30, which is not unusual at all.
What was unique was that the Rebels had already played – and won – two games before that contest.
That is why Forest Lake coach Jon Loo was happy his team was able to skate away with a 4-4 overtime tie.
“We ran up against a team that was game-ready,” he said. “I was very happy with the way our guys responded.
“We were out of gas at the end, and the rink kind of got tilted there. But we hung on.”
Forest Lake broke out of the gates quickly, as freshman Malachi McKinnon scored just 5:27 into the contest to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Seniors Gavin Middendorf and Matthew Linder scored goals in the second period to give Forest Lake a 3-2 advantage.
Junior Nash Heikkila then found the back of the net at 3:34 of the third, after Champlin Park got a goal earlier in the period, to tie the contest.
But the Rebels scored at 9:39 to retie the game and force an overtime.
In that extra session, Champlin Park outshot Forest Lake 8-2, but Rangers goaltender Jacob Ford kicked aside all eight shots he faced to preserve the tie.
“Jacob Ford was unbelievable,” Loo said of the senior, who finished with 44 saves. “He has worked so hard the last two years. We’ve had some good goalies come through here in the last two years, and he waited for his opportunity.
“He saw how hard they worked, and now he’s ready to take advantage of that opportunity.”
While the Rangers were outshot 48-26 and surrendered six power play opportunities, Loo saw plenty of positives from his team.
“There are some things we can build on from this game,” he said. “We have some younger playmakers, and those guys made some plays. And we have some senior grinders, and they were grinding like crazy.
“We just have to clean up some things on our [defensive] end a little bit. But I think things will come together for us.”
In its next game, Forest Lake surrendered four goals in the final period of a 6-2 loss at Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Middendorf and fellow senior Kyle Blanchard got the goals for the Rangers, with Blanchard scoring on the power play.
Ford started and played the first 45:59 in goal and finished with 41 saves while giving up six goals; sophomore Andrew Saxe played the final 5:01 and stopped all three shots he faced.
The Rangers returned to the road to play at Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake returns home to host Mounds View in its Suburban East Conference opener on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Rangers then will have a week off before playing at Roseville on Thursday, Dec. 16.
