The Forest Lake boys hockey team snapped a four-game losing streak by winning two of its three contests last week.
The Rangers broke the losing streak in convincing fashion by pounding Anoka 8-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Forest Lake scored four goals in each of the first two periods to cruise to the win.
Senior Gavin Middendorf, who scored four goals versus Stillwater three days earlier, did even better in this contest by scoring six goals. Middendorf scored three times in each of the first two periods, including a power-play goal in each.
Junior Gavin Wilde and senior Reese Maas also scored goals for the Rangers, while sophomore Andrew Saxe stopped all 20 shots he faced to claim his second shutout this season.
Two nights later Forest Lake surrendered three goals in the final period of a 7-4 loss at Mounds View. Middendorf scored twice for the Rangers, while junior Nash Heikkila and senior Jordan Nelson each added power-play goals.
Senior Jacob Ford started in goal and made 20 saves in the first two periods, while senior Ian Schaefer had seven saves in 17 minutes.
Forest Lake then knocked off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-3 on Monday, Jan. 31. Middendorf again scored twice for the Rangers, while junior Wyatt Saltness and Nelson had the other goals. Saxe finished with 23 saves to notch the victory.
Forest Lake will play a pair of Suburban East Conference games at home this week, starting with a contest against Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 3 beginning at 7 p.m. The Rangers then will host Irondale on Saturday, Feb. 5 in a 2 p.m. start.
