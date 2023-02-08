The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team (4-7, 7-11) knew they would need to adjust for their section clash with Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Feb. 4, because the Bluejackets play a “100 miles per hour” pace, according to Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald. After all, the Bluejackets’ defensive structure is different from other opponents, McDonald said, so the team needed to change their offensive attack.
“The guys adjusted, and it was kind of a different game plan than usual,” McDonald said.
But the Rangers were forced to make an unexpected adjustment when the team lost leading scorer junior Owen Waldoch, who got injured with a few minutes left in the first half. Waldoch didn’t return to the game and exited with 14 first-half points. The expected timetable for his return is about a week or so, McDonald said.
“I was pretty impressed with how our guys stepped in and handled it a little bit,” McDonald said.
The Rangers were down 42-39 at half, but the team eventually went up by eight points with about five minutes left in the game before McDonald said the team went “cold” offensively in their eventual 82-78 loss.
“Just taking care of the ball and getting stops on the defensive end,” McDonald said of the blown lead. “We really just got to hammer down on that stuff. I think we’ll kind of learn from that the last couple nights here and kind of take it with a grain of salt, and hopefully we can learn from it in the next month or so.”
Eight players scored in all for Forest Lake in the loss, and it was the highest scoring game for the Rangers this season. The previous high score was 77 points in their win against Woodbury back on Jan. 17. Among the scorers was junior Braedan Turk, who scored a team-leading 23 points.
“He’s really coming along; he’s playing confident,” McDonald said. “He can play the way that he wants to play or that we want him to play. When he’s confident and when he’s aggressive, he’s a very good player.”
It was the second close game of the week as the Rangers lost 61-54 to Mounds View in a road conference game on Thursday, Feb. 2. The game was squared at 25 at the half, but McDonald said the game got away from them early in the second half. He said they struggled offensively, which mounted to an eight-to-10 point deficit, although the Rangers did get the game within four points at one point later in the half. McDonald gives Mounds View credit for hitting some difficult shots.
“We just couldn’t really climb out of that hole that we dug ourselves in the first part of that second half,” McDonald said.
The Rangers had seven players contribute offensively, which was led by junior Brennan Sauvageau’s 14 points and Waldoch’s 11 points.
It was a reminder that a win requires being smart with the ball for the entire game, McDonald said, adding the team played well defensively, but scoring was an issue.
Before the Rangers dropped these two games, they won four of their previous five games, which included a three-game win streak. McDonald credits that to the Rangers’ cohesiveness as the team was trying to identify their roles earlier in the season.
With the difficult schedule coming, McDonald said, he preaches the word “consistency” to the team in tight games down the final stretch.
“It teaches a lot, first of all, especially without Owen,” McDonald said. “You have guys stepping in. … In close games or against tough teams, you learn a lot of things that we’ll hopefully take into the beginning of March, which is the biggest part of our season.”
The Rangers played a road game on Wednesday, Feb. 8 (held before press time), against Duluth East before a road conference matchup with Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 10.
