The Forest Lake boys basketball team suffered a 76-50 loss at Blaine on Friday, Dec. 10.

Sophomore Owen Waldoch scored 20 points to lead the Rangers in that contest, while senior Nick Bartlett added 12.

The Rangers have two games on the schedule this week, starting with a home contest against Suburban East Conference rival White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that was not completed at press time.

Forest Lake will play an SEC game at Mounds View on Friday, Dec. 17, then host Centennial in a non-league game on Thursday, Dec. 23, starting at 7 p.m.

