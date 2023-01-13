BBB Turk.jpg

Junior Braedan Turk goes up for a layup in the Rangers’ home court win over Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 5

 TCL Digital Images

Forest Lake kept shutting the door on Centennial’s comeback

While the Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team fell to East Ridge last week 62-36 on the road on Friday, Jan. 6, East Ridge is undefeated in Suburban East Conference play, and the Rangers are different in terms of togetherness now than when the season started, according to Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald and leading scorer Owen Waldoch.

Tags

Load comments