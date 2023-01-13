Forest Lake kept shutting the door on Centennial’s comeback
While the Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team fell to East Ridge last week 62-36 on the road on Friday, Jan. 6, East Ridge is undefeated in Suburban East Conference play, and the Rangers are different in terms of togetherness now than when the season started, according to Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald and leading scorer Owen Waldoch.
The Rangers lost their first five games of the season, but they’ve won three out of their past four games, which includes two wins at the TCO Holiday Classic tournament coming out of break.
“Honestly, the biggest thing that we kind of struggled with early in the year was coming together,” McDonald said. “… It’s nothing that we are honestly doing X’s and O’s-wise or stuff that we weren’t doing — it’s just playing as a team.”
Waldoch, the Rangers’ top point-getter, emphasized McDonald’s words.
“Just chemistry,” Waldoch said of the Rangers playing more as a team. “We might not be the team that you see the biggest or the strongest out of our core, but we all play together and know where each other are at on the floor at all times.”
Waldoch added that the players on the bench deserve credit, too, for supporting them, which aligns with what McDonald said of the team’s chemistry now that they’re a little further into the season.
“I think it’s just guys just stepping into roles a little bit more, accepting how much they play, how little they play,” McDonald said. “It doesn’t really matter. All that matters is we’re winning as a team.”
That was evident when Forest Lake won a convincing 70-51 game at home over Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 5. Even though their three-game win streak was snapped the next night against East Ridge, McDonald said the team has bought into this winning and team mentality, and he also attributed their recent success to the team’s ability to make shots.
The Rangers took the momentum early in the game, scoring the first 5 points before taking a 21-8 lead. The Cougars then scored on two possessions in a row get the lead within 8 points, but Forest Lake took the momentum back in their favor with back-to-back scores to get it back up to double digits in their eventual 34-23 lead at halftime. The Rangers then went on a 9-3 run to start the second half, where they outscored the Cougars 36-28.
Every time Centennial was knocking on the door – at one point they cut the lead to single digits – the Rangers shut the door, something Waldoch credits to having their “foot on the gas at all times.” He also said they were more prepared for the game.
“It’s just simple things that all of a sudden are starting to click a little bit more and more, and I think the guys are starting to see it and hopefully we’ll keep this thing rolling a little bit,” McDonald said.
McDonald noted that they put their best defenders on Centennial’s Ty Burgoon, who is averaging 19.9 points per game this season. The Rangers accomplished their goal by limiting him to just 8 points in the contest and played a structured game overall, something Waldoch attributes partly to a new system.
“We’ve been running a new press break, and we’ve been adapting to it, so we’ve been playing together, just telling each other to slow down and take a deep breath,” Waldoch said.
Junior Brennan Sauvageau and Waldoch led the Rangers with 16 points. Waldoch leads the team with 184 points through nine games – a 20.4 point-per-game rate.
“Just playing my game,” Waldoch said of his success. “[I’ve] just been getting my shots, playing my pace of game, just not trying to force everything.”
As for the No. 2-scorer on the team, Sauvageau, he’s been “sparking it” on the court, Waldoch said. Sauvageau came off the bench to start the season, but now he’s their starting point guard and averaged 15 points per game over the past six contests.
“He really grew his confidence by five times, and he’s been really playing some good basketball,” McDonald said of Sauvageau.
Braedan Turk finished the game with 10 points, and five other players outside of Waldoch and Sauvageau had 4 or more points. Waldoch said sustaining their energy level will be important to continue their success as of late, and McDonald said there’s not one specific area that has helped them; rather, it’s “a little bit of everything.”
The Rangers improved to 3-6, but they are still looking for their first conference win. The team loss 63-51 to Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, on the road, after press time. Forest Lake finishes the week with a home match against Roseville on Friday, Jan. 13.
