Longsdorf, Peterson, Hallberg lend experience to youthful roster
While the Forest Lake boys Alpine ski team graduated only two seniors from last season, the two losses are significant.
That is because the athletes lost were state individual champ Zach Trotto and team leader Marcus Longsdorf.
“Losing Zach as a state champ obviously hurts, and Marcus was very competitive throughout last season,” coach Trevor Pinewski said. “Losing both of them really hurts, especially since we don’t have a senior on this year’s roster.”
Pinewski said the positive is that this year’s roster is not short on talent or leadership.
“Mathias Longsdorf is now our boys captain, and he has filled in his brothers’ shoes. He’s been a strong leader in captains practices and dryland practices,” Pinewski said. “He watched his brothers, Mitchell and Marcus, so he knows what is expected of a captain.”
Mathias Longsdorf and fellow junior Brighten Hallberg are expected to lead the team on the slopes, along with sophomore Mathias Peterson.
“I think Mathias Longsdorf and Mathias Peterson are all-conference quality skiers, so I hope that type of performance is on their list of goals,” Pinewski said. “If they stay healthy, that would be possible for them.”
Peterson’s younger brother, seventh grader Anders Peterson, is one of many underclassmen who also will push for spots on the varsity.
But that underscores the youth that makes up the Rangers team this winter. Of the 15 skiers on the roster, four are seventh graders, two are eighth graders and four more are freshmen, meaning two-thirds of the roster is filled by younger athletes.
