Strong bats and pitching aided the Brewers in their 9-2 win against the St. Michael Saints on Sunday, July 31. After losing 3-2 against a struggling Andover Aces team on Sunday, July 24, the Forest Lake Brewers made sure not to blow another opportunity on the table. It was their only game this past week after their game on Tuesday, July 26, against the Minneapolis River Rats was rained out.
The Brewers put on an offensive clinic right out of the gate, scoring four runs in the first two innings before adding four more in the fourth inning and another in the eighth.
Cam Kline delivered both offensively and on the mound in a game where he stole the spotlight. Kline lasted seven scoreless innings, striking out 12 batters and allowing just four hits. Kline also went 4-for-5 at the plate, finishing with four of the Brewers’ 13 hits.
“The win today was the Cam Kline Show,” team manager Adam Gallatin said. “Just carried us in the game. He’s a great player.”
Joe Rydel drove in two runs on the strength of three hits, and Sean Graff had two hits and an RBI, including a triple in the win.
Forest Lake is scheduled to play its regular season finale against the Minnetonka Millers on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
After finishing 7-7 in regular season league games, the Brewers will face the Anoka Bucs in a three-game series in the section playoffs that begins on Friday, Aug. 5, where they will have home field advantage.
Legion season ends
The Forest Lake Legion baseball team lost 7-4 to St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday, July 21, ending their season after entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed with high expectations.
Their elimination against STMA in the Sub-State 2022 playoffs was the result of a 10-4 loss to Rogers on Wednesday, July 20, that originally landed them in the elimination game.
But Forest Lake still left the playoffs with at least one win, a 2-0 shutout victory against Becker on Tuesday, July 19.
Forest Lake’s season didn’t end the way they hoped, but it was still a successful season where they finished 22-6 in the regular season.
“The biggest strength [this season] was just the way the guys came together as a team, kind of as one unit,” team manager Jason Foss said. “So there was not a lot of individualism. It was more about what you can do individually to help the team.”
Forest Lake also ranked third in Scheels’ top 20 rankings released on Saturday, July 23, among Minnesota American Legion Division I baseball teams.
Graduated seniors Gage Lund, Jacob Henry and Cristian Foss were strong leaders from the start, but there was a lot of growth throughout the season, especially for the younger players.
“[The graduated seniors] just set the tone from day one, and were absolutely great leaders, and then some of the younger guys started to carry the torch by the end of the year, which was really exciting,” Foss said.
More importantly, Foss said the team was able to be a part of an honorary game at the end of the season when Totino-Grace wanted to honor one of their graduated seniors who tragically passed away from a fireworks accident but couldn’t find a team to play against.
“We got a lot of great compliments from Totino, and I just think that it’s important to recognize that, especially the way they represent Forest Lake,” Foss said.
