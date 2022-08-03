Legion Baseball USE 8-2.jpeg

Forest Lake Legion team out early

Strong bats and pitching aided the Brewers in their 9-2 win against the St. Michael Saints on Sunday, July 31. After losing 3-2 against a struggling Andover Aces team on Sunday, July 24, the Forest Lake Brewers made sure not to blow another opportunity on the table. It was their only game this past week after their game on Tuesday, July 26, against the Minneapolis River Rats was rained out. 

Load comments