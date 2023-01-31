BAlpine Mathias Peterson.jpg

Junior Mathias Peterson skis in a day race earlier this month. Peterson placed third in last week’s race at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and was the first Ranger to finish.

Both teams see success this season

The Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Alpine ski teams placed third and fourth, respectively, in a conference meet at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 24. While Forest Lake coach Trevor Pinewski said the meet went well, there’s still room for both teams to grow ahead. Although, Pinewski also said he’s seen growth as the season’s moved along.

