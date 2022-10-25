Hoyt.jpeg

Senior wide receiver Westin Hoyt caught seven passes for a total of 175 yards in the Rangers’ 31-14 loss to Hopkins in the regular season finale ahead of their first playoff game against Eagan.

 BV

Forest Lake finishes regular season 6-2, plays Eagan in opening round of playoffs

Two weeks after making two costly errors at the 1-yard line in their 27-14 loss to Stillwater, it was uncharacteristic mistakes that once again cost the Forest Lake Rangers football team in their 31-14 loss to Lakeville North on Wednesday, Oct. 19 — their last regular game of the season.

