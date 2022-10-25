Forest Lake finishes regular season 6-2, plays Eagan in opening round of playoffs
Two weeks after making two costly errors at the 1-yard line in their 27-14 loss to Stillwater, it was uncharacteristic mistakes that once again cost the Forest Lake Rangers football team in their 31-14 loss to Lakeville North on Wednesday, Oct. 19 — their last regular game of the season.
“You just can’t make mistakes against good teams, and when you make mistakes against good teams, they make you pay for it,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said. “That’s exactly what Lakeville North did.”
It seemed like nothing was going Forest Lake’s way right from the start.
The Rangers committed back-to-back penalties before senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler threw a pick-6 on their first dive of the game that gave Lakeville North an early 7-0 lead. Forest Lake fumbled on the first play of the next drive, giving the Panthers the ball right back.
“That’s the biggest thing. It disrupts the flow of the game,” Beeskow said of the pick-6 and fumble early on. “It’s turnovers and giving teams extra possessions and giving them the football.”
The Rangers recovered, thanks to an interception by junior Reid Olson, but on the next drive, the team almost turned it over again due to an errant pitch by Zeidler that brought them back 12 yards. Forest Lake eventually got down the field before turning it over after failing to convert on fourth down.
With eight minutes left in the first half, they almost turned the ball over again when senior Jake Johnson miscalculated where it was coming down on the punt, but the Rangers pounced on the ball to keep possession.
“Things happen fast when you play good teams. … They’re going to make you make your decisions really quickly, and we just have to continue to get better at making decisions quickly,” Beeskow said.
Lakeville North kicked a field goal to make it 10-0 with 35 seconds remaining in the half, but the Rangers stormed down the field and senior Westin Hoyt scored a 43-yard touchdown with seven seconds remaining to give the team life heading into the second half.
“There was a lot of positive out of that football game,” Beeskow said. “We were in the game – had a good chance to win kind of throughout it all, and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot making our own mistakes.”
Hoyt caught seven passes for 175 yards in the game, what Beeskow said was “Hoyt’s best game outside of maybe the first game of the year.”
The Rangers had to turn to Hoyt often because they couldn’t materialize anything on the run with just 9 rushing yards in the entire game.
“We knew coming in that they’re going to stack the box ... We had to get the ball out to the perimeter to Hoyt and some of those other guys,” Beeskow said. “And I thought we did a really good job with that throughout the whole game. It just wasn’t quite enough.”
Junior running back Leyton Patzer was held to just 2 yards on 10 attempts.
Lakeville North scored with three minutes left in the third quarter and added two more touchdowns in the final frame. Zeidler threw an 18-yard pass to Johnson for a touchdown with five minutes left, cutting the lead to 24-14 after senior Vince Valentini’s successful extra point before Lakeville North scored one more time to close out the game.
“There’s points in time in the season where obviously wins feel like they might matter a little bit more because you’re later in the year and some things are starting to play out,” Beeskow said about whether this game was one they needed to win heading into it. “But we definitely feel that every single week.”
The Rangers are scheduled to face Eagan on Friday, Oct. 28, in the opening round of the section tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.