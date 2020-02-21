Rangers earn back-to-back berths for first time
The Forest Lake wrestling program did more than earn a berth in the state tournament with its performance at the Class 3A Section 7 tournament on Friday, Feb. 14.
“It’s the first time in school history a wrestling team has gone to the state tournament as a team in back-to-back years,” Rangers coach Joe Kunshier said. “I grew up in Forest Lake, and in the past we’ve had teams that were really, really close. So to have two in a row is an achievement.
“There are a lot people, both wrestlers and coaches, who deserve the credit for that. But this group fights for each other, and that’s what these last two years are really all about.”
Forest Lake blitzed Elk River in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament, which was hosted by Anoka, then knocked off the host school and Blaine in two tough matches to advance to the Xcel Center for a quarterfinal contest to take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting at 9 a.m.
“Advancing to state last year helped people believe that this was possible,” Kunshier said. “This year going to state became an expectation rather than a pipe dream, and that was huge for this program.”
The Rangers opened this year’s Section 7 tournament as the top seed, and in the quarterfinals they claimed a 60-12 victory over Elk River in a match that included five pins, two forfeits and a technical fall.
But things started poorly in Forest Lake’s semifinal against Anoka. After Jeremiah Vanacker notched a pin at 106, Jacob Aho – leading by a 5-0 margin in third period of his match at 113 – got thrown to his back and pinned. Then Alex Lofgren at 120 was whistled for an injury default.
Even scoring the match conservatively, the Rangers should have been leading 12-0; instead they trailed 12-6.
“Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong at the start of that match,” Kunshier said. “Jacob is a ninth grader who is a great talent, but he made a mistake, and he’ll learn from it. And Alex was wrestling a good match, but he picked up a kid who was rolling and threw him to the mat, and the ref called it a slam – and a default.”
After Derrick Cardinal registered a technical fall at 126, decisions earned by Dan Vanacker at 132 and Cole Decker at 138 helped the Rangers right the ship.
“That was a case of two kids stepping up when we needed it,” Kunshier said of the wins by Dan Vanacker and Decker.
Another key victory came at 182, when junior Jacob Schurrer earned a late takedown to beat Anoka’s Bryce Fleisner 5-3 and give Forest Lake a 28-18 lead.
“Jacob Schurrer was the hero of the night,” Kunshier said. “That was a match between two even wrestlers, and those are the toss-up matches you need to win.”
After finishing off the Tornadoes 33-30, the Rangers received a bit of a surprise when they faced Blaine in the championship round.
“We were actually expecting to face Coon Rapids,” Kunshier explained. “And Coon Rapids should have won, but they lost by a point because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the heavyweight match.
“After watching that finish, we knew we needed to regroup and prove we were kings of the section.”
The weight class that set the tone against the Bengals was at 132, where Dan Vanacker claimed a 7-2 decision over Luke Studer, who is ranked seventh in the state. That gave the Rangers a 19-3 lead, and from there Forest Lake cruised to a 40-26 win.
“That’s his second win over Studer,” Kunshier said of Dan Vanacker. “Personally, Dan’s biggest match of the night probably was his win over Colton Pool of Elk River, because that match, combined with his wins over [Anoka’s Brendan] Howes and Studer, probably clinched the top seed in the section individual meet for him at 132.
“Dan probably should wrestle at 126, but that’s where Derrick is. He’s wrestling up a weight class, and getting the top seed in a tough section is quite an achievement for him.”
This week Forest Lake will be wrestling in the Class 3A Section 7 individual tournament hosted by Cambridge-Isanti on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22.
