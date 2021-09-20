The Forest Lake volleyball team claimed a four-set home win over Anoka on Thursday, Sept. 9, before posting a 1-3 record at the highly competitive Shakopee Invitational over the weekend.
The Rangers defeated Anoka by scores of 25-10, 27-25, 22-25 and 25-19 thanks in part to the 1-2 punch of junior Bethany Weiss and sophomore Maddie Muellner. Weiss finished with 23 kills, 14 digs and five blocks against the Tornadoes, while Muellner added 10 kills while taking part in two blocks.
Sophomore setter Katie Brandl had 48 assists, while seniors Jonna Goehner and Emily McPhee helped lead the Rangers to nine service aces with three apiece.
Forest Lake split two matches in pool play at the Invitational, knocking off Bethlehem Academy in three sets before losing in straight sets to East Ridge. The Rangers then suffered two-set losses to by Kasson-Mantorville and Willmar.
The three losses were to state ranked teams, as East Ridge is ranked sixth in Class 4A in the latest Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll, while Willmar is ranked third in the state in Class 3A, and Kasson-Mantorville is seventh in Class 3A. Bethlehem Academy is ranked sixth in Class A.
Forest Lake will return to action with a match at Andover on Thursday, Sept. 16. The next home contest for the Rangers will be against Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
