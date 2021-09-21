Zowin steps forward at fourth singles
The Forest Lake girls tennis team suffered through a tough week that involved four losses in five matches, including a pair of Suburban East Conference setbacks.
“The results were not what I expected,” coach Violet Shortly admitted. “However, we are learning and hopefully growing from some of our losses.”
The week began with a 4-3 loss at East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Junior Malia McKinnon won at first singles, as did senior Ashlyn Vetsch at third singles, while the second doubles team of junior Sydney Wiener and freshman Allie Siebenaler also was victorious.
The Rangers then dropped a 6-1 home decision to Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 9. Junior Ellie Zowin was the lone winner for Forest Lake, winning her match at fourth singles, although McKinnon dropped a narrow decision to Jana Myers at first singles by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
“I am very impressed with Ellie’s play at fourth singles,” Shortly said. “She is turning into a very reliable point for the team.”
The Rangers posted a 1-2 record in a tournament hosted by Blaine on Saturday, Sept. 11. They lost to the home school 4-3, with all of Forest Lake’s wins coming in singles, with senior Hannah Melander winning at second, Vetsch winning at third and Zowin winning at fourth.
“One of the highlights this week was the doubles team of Sydney [Wiener] and Allie [Siebenaler] at first doubles,” Shortly said. “I made this change in the second match against Blaine and saw some very nice things. I feel that if they play together a little more, they will be able to win the close matches they lost this weekend.”
Forest Lake suffered a 4-3 loss to Cambridge-Isanti despite winning the first three singles matches. McKinnon and Melander won in straight sets at first and second singles, while Vetsch claimed a tight 2-6, 7-5, 10-7 at third singles.
The Rangers did close the week with a victory, defeating Andover 4-3 by sweeping the four singles matches. McKinnon won at first single, Melander took charge at second singles, Vetsch won at third singles and Zowin claimed the victory at fourth singles.
The tennis team began this week with a match at Irondale on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers return home to face Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 16, in a match starting at 3:30 p.m.
