Atypical lineup earns win, unearths some JV gems
The Forest Lake girls swim team took a bit of chance when it hosted Park of Cottage Grove in a dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 16.
“We knew it would be a close meet, but we deviated from our regular lineup a little bit,” coach Rochelle McKenzie said. “They thought we might stack some events to get more points, but instead we used our depth to win.
“Our fast swimmers did well, and our moderately fast swimmers really posted some fast times. The whole team stepped up, and that was great.”
The result was a 93.5-87.5 victory over the Wolfpack.
The Rangers got off to a fast start by taking the top two spots in the 200 medley relay, with the quartet of sophomore Grace Chatwin, freshman Grace True, sophomore Bella Pope and junior Haley Bent combining to win with a time of 1:58.78.
Pope was impressive despite finishing second in the 200 free with a 2:08.74 mark – “She dropped a lot of time,” McKenzie said – and True led a 1-2-3 finish with sophomore Alexis Ready and senior Jordyn Munkholm in the 200 IM, with True winning with a 2:27.50 clocking.
True and junior Izzy Maloney went 1-2 in the 100 free, with True posting a 59.26 to win, and the Rangers used a surprising 2-3-4 finish in the 500 free to rack up more points.
“Out of nowhere, Haley Bent asked to swim the 500,” McKenzie said. “I said sure, I’ll put you in it, and she took second with a really great time – our fastest time of the season.”
Chatwin won the 100 back with a time of 1:05.34, and Forest Lake ran exhibition swimmers the rest of the way.
The hidden gem in this victory, according to McKenzie, was the performance of the JV squad.
“We had some really good JV times – good enough that we will probably be pulling up some JV swimmers to the varsity,” she said. “We had more than one JV swimmer who would have placed in the varsity meet.
“Our depth is growing, and that’s great.”
