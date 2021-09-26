The Forest Lake girls soccer team suffered losses in a pair of Suburban East Conference matches last week.
The Rangers dropped a 9-0 decision at East Ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Junior Brianna Thompson played the opening half in goal and made four saves while allowing four goals; sophomore Elizabeth Grams played the second half, stopping six shots and giving up five goals.
The following evening Forest Lake fell to Mounds View at home by a score of 6-0.
Grams played all 80 minutes in goal and finished with 15 saves.
The Rangers will play four games, including three home contests, in an eight-day span that began with a home match against Irondale on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake will play at Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 23, then return home to host Anoka on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 7 p.m.
The Rangers then will host Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in another 7 p.m. start.
