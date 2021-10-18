Boys, girls teams prepare for section tournament
It was bad enough that the Forest Lake boys soccer team suffered a 6-0 home loss to Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Things went from bad to worse when the Rangers’ senior goalkeeper, Terek Tomas, seemed to reinjure himself midway through the first half. Tomas, who has an injured thigh, made the initial save on a shot, but landed awkwardly as the ball ricocheted directly onto the foot of a Woodbury forward for an easy goal.
“He played Saturday [Oct. 2] and played decent – but he felt great,” Coach Joe Tomas said of his son. “And even though the injury isn’t structural, he’s just not healing properly.”
Sophomore Peyton Grulkowski took over in goal after the injury and made eight saves while allowing three goals in 60 minutes, which is a bit of a silver lining.
“[Terek’s injury] does give some of our younger kids experience, and that’s a good thing for the future,” Coach Tomas said. “But this team isn’t just deep enough to lose players like that.
“The hard part is trying to keep everyone energized and excited – and making sure they still believe.”
The Rangers closed the regular season with a 1-0 loss at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 7, giving the team a 1-15 overall record and a 0-9 mark in Suburban East Conference play.
But all of that is wiped out as the team begins Class 3A Section 7 action this week. The Rangers, the No. 7 seed in the section, played at second-seeded Centennial on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time.
With a win, the Rangers would advance to a contest against Coon Rapids or Anoka on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“It’s hard, and winning would make it a lot easier,” Coach Tomas said. “We’ve had a grueling schedule of three games a week for the last month, and there’s just no recovery time. We’ve got people banged up, and it’s hard to get people healthy.
“The goal is to get everyone healthy by the time sections start.”
Ranger girls also open section play
The Forest Lake girls soccer team also began Class 3A Section 7 play this week as the No. 7 seed, facing second-seeded Andover on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in a contest that was not completed at press time.
With a win, the Rangers would advance to a second-round contest against either Blaine or Anoka on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Last week Forest Lake lost a pair of SEC matches, dropping an 8-0 decision to Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 5, before falling at White Bear Lake 7-0 two days later. Junior Brianna Thompson made four saves against Woodbury and 10 versus White Bear Lake; sophomore Elizabeth stopped 10 shots against Woodbury and 13 against WBL.
The Rangers closed the regular season with a 3-0 loss at Tartan on Saturday, Oct. 9, despite six saves by Thompson and eight by Grams.
