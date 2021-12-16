Alum led Rangers to 9-23 record
Sam Ferraro will not have his contract renewed as Forest Lake’s head football coach after leading the program for the past four seasons.
Both school officials and Ferraro, a 1990 Forest Lake graduate, confirmed the decision on Thursday, Dec. 9. Both Ferraro and the school district declined further comment.
Ferraro sent an email to players and coaches within the program that day and also posted the email on Facebook.
“Good morning players and coaches,” the letter began. “It is with great sadness that I am writing this email. Yesterday afternoon [Wednesday, Dec. 8] at 3:00 PM I was asked to resign as your head coach. Because of the love of the program, the school, the town and most of all, all of you, I could not resign. Therefore I was told that my contract as the head football coach would not be renewed.
“I am no longer the head football coach at Forest Lake but I will always be there for all of you. If you ever need anything, feel free to contact me.
“I love you all and will cherish the time I had with you. It was a privilege to serve you as a coach. It was a dream come true.
“Thank you.
“Coach Ferraro
“PACCT”
“PACCT” is an acronym adopted by the team, with the letters standing for passion, accountability, commitment, competition and trust.
Ferraro has led the Rangers for the past four seasons and posted a 9-23 record, including a 2-7 mark this past year.
While the 2020 season was marred by COVID-19 concerns, it was Forest Lake’s best football season in years. The Rangers were 3-2, and those three wins were the most by the program since 2010; it also marked the program’s first winning season since 2003.
Prior to Ferraro’s arrival at Forest Lake, the Rangers won just three games in the six-year span from 2017 to 2012.
Prior to taking the job at Forest Lake, Ferraro was the head coach at North Branch for four seasons, where he posted a 13-27 record. In 2016, his final season there, he led the Vikings to a 6-2 record and the Class 4A Section 7 championship game.
As a high school football player at Forest Lake, Ferraro earned a spot on the varsity roster as a junior in 1988, but saw little action for the team, which was coached by Jim Herman. As a senior, he played slot running back and defensive end under coach Mike Grant, a Minnesota coaching legend who returned that season from a two-year sabbatical.
After graduating from Forest Lake in 1990, Ferraro played football at the University of Minnesota-Morris, a Division II program at the time. He began as a defensive end for the Cougars, then switched to outside linebacker before finally moving to strong safety as a senior.
After graduation, Ferraro’s teaching and coaching career began at Bemidji High School, where he led the freshman team for five seasons. In 2001, he began a four-year stint as the defensive backs coach at Champlin Park.
Ferraro took two years off from teaching and coaching, but then rejoined the staff at Champlin Park, spending two years as the receivers coach and five years leading the defensive backs, while also coordinating the special teams unit, before taking the head coaching position at North Branch. He held that position from 2013 to 2016.
