Forest Lake loses to Coon Rapids in section semifinal
There was only five seconds left on the clock when senior Nick Bartlett grabbed the basketball deep in Forest Lake’s defensive end. He dribbled up the court quickly, sweating as those precious seconds melted off the clock, as the Rangers trailed Coon Rapids by two points. Just as the clock was poised to strike midnight, he took his shot.
Unfortunately, Cinderella’s slipper did not fit. Bartlett’s shot rolled off the rim and the Forest Lake boys suffered a 54-52 loss to Coon Rapids in a Class 4A Section 7 semifinal played on the Cardinals’ home floor.
“This loss hurt, but it hurt even more because it was Nick Bartlett [who took that final shot],” Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said. “He’s been the main guy this season. It hurts because Nick makes that shot nine times out of 10. He makes clutch free throws, he makes baskets. He’s the reason we were in that game.”
It appeared midnight was going to strike several times as the Rangers, the No. 6 seed in the section, found themselves facing a deficit that appeared too great to overcome. But in every instance, Forest Lake bounced off the deck and battled back.
“We talked during the season about fighting through adversity,” McDonald said. “It’s a testament to this team, about how hard they work. They fight through the adversity.”
Forest Lake jumped out to an early 10-2 lead in the contest before facing its first bit of adversity as Bartlett, the senior who directed the Rangers offense against the Cardinals full-court press, drew a pair of fouls in the first four minutes and went to the bench. Then sophomore Owen Waldoch picked up his third foul with three minutes left in the half.
But Bartlett returned to the contest late and made a 3-pointer with a minute to play in the half, then used a steal and a break-away layup for his 14th point, giving Forest Lake a 25-24 halftime advantage.
“I was happy – actually, I was impressed – that we were up by one point at the end of the first half,” McDonald said. “Nick picked up two fouls very early in the game, and then Owen Waldoch picked up two fouls. I sat Owen for a time, then I brought him back and he got his third late in the first half. And Nolan Dumonceaux had two fouls as well.
“We just had to be smart about things. We had guys come off the bench and fill roles.”
Forest Lake was far from out of the woods, however. Sophomore Reid Olson scored on a back-door layup, then nailed a 3-pointer to give the Rangers a 36-32 lead with 12:10 on the clock, only to see the Cardinals – the No. 2 seed in the section – score the next nine points over the next six minutes.
Forest Lake trailed 46-39 with 3:30 to go, but used an 8-2 run that was capped by a rebound basket and free throw by Bartlett to slice the deficit to 48-47 with 1:10 left.
The two teams traded baskets on their next possession, and Coon Rapids made three free throws on its next two trips down the court to build a 53-49 lead with just 20.5 seconds to play.
Inexplicably, the Cardinals fouled Bartlett while he was shooting a 3-pointer, and he calmly canned all three free throws to make the score 53-52 with 6.2 seconds on the clock. Forest Lake immediately fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, and the Cardinals split two free throws with 5.3 seconds to go.
Bartlett drove the length of the court and took that difficult shot that did not go in as time expired.
While saddened that his team could not complete the comeback, McDonald was pleased by the moxie his team showed, especially in the second half.
“There’s only so much a coach can do – at the end of the day, it’s about kids going out and making plays,” he said. “Reid Olson made a couple of 3s, and Westin Hoyt made a big one. Guys stepping up and stepping into roles were the key.”
Bartlett led all scorers in the game with 26 points, while Waldoch and Reid Olson finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“I’m so proud to be the coach of this team, because their resiliency is unbelievable,” McDonald said. “I told Nick and our other seniors – Jack Keis, Ryan Olson, Jake Henry and Ted Carey – that they are the hardest workers, and they have a bright future in front of them.”
McDonald said the loss is not something he expects he and his team, which finished with a 6-22 record, to overcome in a day, or even a week.
“It might sting until the first game next season – and that game is right back in this building against this same team,” McDonald said. “It left a sour taste in our mouth. These five seniors helped us move forward, and now it’s up to the underclassmen on this roster to get that sour taste out of our mouths.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.