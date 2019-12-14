Braedon Gehrke considered among state’s best young bowlers
In the week leading up to the 2019 Minnesota High School Bowling Class AA state tournament, the consensus among the coaches and players on the Forest Lake/Chisago Lakes/North Branch bowling team, ranked No. 8 in the state going in, was that “top 10” would be an admirable finish.
Well, undoubtedly, second place is in the top 10. After a long, greuling day of bowling at the Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria, the Rangers stood in the silver medal spot, with only Rochester Mayo above them in all of Minnesota.
A growing team
Bowling is not sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the organizing body of most high school varsity sports, which only means that the “club” level contains the very best high school bowlers in the state.
The Forest Lake team has been one of the best in the state recently, having also been to state in 2016 and 2018, but the silver medal finish represents a new peak.
Since their first trip to state, the Rangers have gradually increased the reach of their program, welcoming athletes from Chisago Lakes and now North Branch to the fold. Students from the two local charter schools are also eligible.
Shadd Gehrke has been in charge of the bowling team for several years, and is manager at Splitrocks Entertainment Center in Wyoming, which functions as the team’s home base. He credits the arrival of new varsity coach Bob Newbauer with helping the team reach its new heights this year.
“I’ve always brought the love of the game to the kids, but [Newbauer] can take it from that step on.” Gehrke said. “His knowledge of the game is insane.”
Newbauer works a couple different jobs in the bowling world, including in the pro shop at Mermaid Lanes (Mounds View). He is a lifelong bowler who is just a few weeks removed from his latest 300 game.
“The knowledge I have comes from hanging around bowling centers and pro shops since I was 5 years old,” Newbauer said.
An elite Ranger
Senior Braedon Gehrke, Shadd’s son, has long been one of the top bowlers on the Ranger team, and this year, he was widely recognized as one of the best high school bowlers in the state.
“Brae has a great attitude and shows up every week,” Newbauer said. “He keeps the rest of the team calm. It’s been so positive having him on the team.”
In fact, there is perhaps no need to say “one of the best.” The Minnesota High School Bowling League releases a list of the top 101 competitors, and you only need to scroll to the first name to find the local man. In 238 frames this season, Gehrke made 165 strikes and 57 spares, leaving only 16 frames open – a fill percentage of 93.27 and a strike percentage of 69.3.
With all of that in mind, Gehrke ended the season as the No. 1 ranked bowler in the state, and also, naturally, was one of five athletes named to the All-State first team.
“I try not to think much of it, it’s cool, but I want to lead my team,” Braedon Gehrke said.
Also ranked in the state, at No. 67, is fellow Ranger senior Aizec Olson, who hit strikes 49.17 percent of the time and finished with a 81.66 fill percentage.
Also on the state team were Henry Ferderer, Dylan Beckjorden, Emily Newbauer and Alex Anderson.
A team game
To finish second, the Rangers could not rely solely on their two ranked competitors. Team bowling requires a squad to send each of five competing players to the line in successive frames, meaning that each bowler only contributes in two frames, so all bowlers must be at the top of their game.
The Rangers finished second in their regular season conference, missing out on an automatic berth to state, but a strong showing in the Class AA North Super Regional tournament at Super Bowl (Ramsey) on Nov. 23 punched their ticket.
At sthe state tournament, 24 teams competed in a qualifying round of 10 full games, after the bottom eight teams were eliminated. The remaining 16 were then divided into pools of four, from which the top two in each would advance.
The Rangers got stuck in this round in their two prior state appearances, but this time, they came in second, losing to New Prague but outperforming Andover and Farmington to move into the final knockout round.
The Rangers knocked out Owatonna in the quarterfinals and Stillwater in the semifinals.
In the championship match, which constituted both team’s 21st and 22nd full games of the day, Rochester Mayo beat the Rangers for the title.
“It was an exhausting, hard-fought, emotional roller coaster type of day,” Shadd Gehrke said.
Individuals next
Although the state silver finish will be a big highlight for Braedon Gehrke and Olson, the season continues Saturday in the state singles tournament, which will be held at Blainbrook Bowl in Blaine all day Saturday.
On Sunday, top bowlers will take part in a college combine at Mermaid Lanes, where Braedon Gehrke is expected to receive an offer to join the team at Iowa Central Community College (Fort Dodge, Iowa). There is already one Ranger there, 2019 grad Allie Christenson, who last year became the first bowler from the area to win a scholarship. If all goes well, that number will increase to two very soon – but on the eve of a big individual achievement, he said he’ll remember his team experiences most.
“Being with everyone and having fun with the team has been the best part,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.