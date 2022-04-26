New Forest Lake boys volleyball coach Andrew Eves embraces the challenge of building the young program.
“The first time we were in the gym, I told the team, ‘Your disadvantage is that you haven’t played volleyball before,’” he said. “But then I told them, ‘Your advantage is that you haven’t played volleyball before.’ The point is that some experienced players have practiced bad habits for a long time, and it takes a long time to break those habits.
“The players on our team don’t have those bad habits. We’re building a foundation rather than tearing down a bad foundation and rebuilding it.”
There are roughly 20 players on the roster, which includes seniors Ashton Her, Matthew Boney and Carter Furlong as well as junior Murray Monson. But Eves said his early practices catered to the relative inexperience of those in the program.
“The first two weeks of the season we were really drilling hard on individual skills,” Eves said. “Then we started working on drills as a team, doing things that involved multiple players working together.
“We wanted to make habits out of hitting, blocking, footwork and the other basics. Once they had a handle on that, we started putting pieces together for more of a team focus. We are talking about the word ‘synergy,’ and the differences between a team with chemistry and six individuals playing open gym.”
Eves said the team eventually embraced that vision.
“Some players were worried about how long we worked on individual skills before talking about positions,” he said. “But these guys are coachable. They’re doing a good job of learning things almost immediately.”
And Eves said he has enjoyed his new role as the team’s coach.
“I love volleyball, and I love men’s volleyball,” said Eves, who played the sport collegiately at Liberty University. “I hope to be able to be involved in their lives the way my coaches were involved in mine. I’m very passionate about caring for my players on and off the court.”
Eves hesitated to set expectations for the coming season, which opens Monday, April 25, against St. Paul Johnson.
“Of course we would like to win, but the priorities for me are, one, to develop the program and the players, and two, I want to see these guys develop into young men,” he said. “I really want them to develop as people as much as athletes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.