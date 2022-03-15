Forest Lake upsets Centennial in section quarterfinals
The Forest Lake boys basketball team needed a lot of things to go right to pull off an upset in the opening round of the Class 4A Section 7 tournament.
So credit to the Rangers: Nearly everything did go right in their 56-50 road victory on Thursday, March 10 against Centennial, the No. 3 seed in the section.
“The guys were pretty excited after the game,” said coach Kyle McDonald, fresh off getting doused by water in the locker room. “We’ve been taking steps in the right direction over the past couple of weeks. We just came ready to play right away.”
The defense of the sixth-seeded Rangers was stout throughout the contest. The team fell back into a man-to-man defense after missed shots and a paralyzing 2-3 zone after makes, and both were effective.
“We’ve been working on both of those all season,” McDonald said. “Some nights one works better than the other, but we executed both of them in this game. We tried to limit paint touches, and we tried to close out quickly on some of their better shooters.
“The best thing we did was limiting them to one shot. Sometimes our lack of size causes trouble with rebounding, but we did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”
But Forest Lake had its own struggles on offense, and when leading scorer Owen Waldoch was sent to the bench with three fouls with nine minutes left in the first half, that lead seemed in peril. But Centennial never got on top until it scored with roughly 20 seconds to play in the half, and senior Nick Bartlett made a contested jumper at the buzzer to give Forest Lake a 20-19 advantage at the break.
“I thought that was a positive to still hold a lead even though Owen sat out half of the first half,” McDonald said. “Guys stepped up. Ryan Olson and Noah Lukkason stepped up, and D.J. Westman and other guys came off the bench to give us a boost, so give them credit as well.”
Neither team built a lead of any consequence in the second half. Bartlett made two free throws following a technical on the Cougars, then sank a 3-pointer that gave Forest Lake a 43-41 advantage with 4:58 to play.
Centennial got a basket to tie the game with 3:39 on the clock, but the Rangers slammed the door on the Cougars’ next four offensive possessions.
Meanwhile Reid Olson made a free throw, then Waldoch scored on a back-door layup that made the score 48-43 with 1:51 to go. And the Cougars came no closer than two points the rest of the way, as Bartlett made six straight free throws and Waldoch went 2-for-2 from the line in the final 30 seconds.
“When we got up by three, I thought we really didn’t look back,” McDonald said. “After that, we executed what we work on every day: playing good defense and making free throws. We took care of the basketball, got out on their shooters, and made our free throws.”
Waldoch led the way with 23 points, while Bartlett had 15 and sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux added nine in a victory that McDonald said was important for the program.
“We have five great seniors who lead our program, and it’s great to see them with smiles on their faces, knowing the season – and their careers – has not ended yet,” he said. “With our young guys coming together, it’s been great to see a smile on everyone’s face.”
The Rangers will play the No. 2 seed in the section, Coon Rapids, on Tuesday, March 15. If the Rangers wins that game, they will advanced to the section championship game against either Andover or Duluth East on Thursday, March 17 at Chisago Lakes starting at 7 p.m.
