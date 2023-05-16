Halweg3.jpeg

Senior Emma Halweg evades defenders during the Forest Lake Rangers 15-1 loss to Stillwater on Wednesday, May 10. Halweg leads the Rangers this season with 26 goals after scoring 19 goals a year ago.

Rangers record improves to 3-7

Whether it be scoring on the field for the Forest Lake Rangers girls lacrosse team or helping lead what head coach Jenna Brown says is the youngest team she’s ever had, senior Emma Halweg is making an impact as a Ranger this season off the field as much as she is on.

