Rangers record improves to 3-7
Whether it be scoring on the field for the Forest Lake Rangers girls lacrosse team or helping lead what head coach Jenna Brown says is the youngest team she’s ever had, senior Emma Halweg is making an impact as a Ranger this season off the field as much as she is on.
Not only has Halweg drawn up plays with a board and marker for her teammates, but she brought a notebook one day full of plays she drew up combined with video to help the team visualize the strategies.
Halweg knows “leading by example” is important for a young team like the Rangers are this season. And it’s getting noticed.
“She’s doing it in all the good ways that I could ever ask for. ... She’s just really gone above and beyond for everyone so they can learn all the plays in a bunch of different ways,” Brown said.
But she said Halweg’s leadership has affected more than just her teammates.
“Her being a leader in that way has really impacted her scoring and her on-field play.”
Halweg leads the team with 26 goals this spring and is the only player with more than 10 goals. She already surpassed the 19-goal mark she had a year ago, with three games still left on the schedule this season. She is a “completely different player” this season according to Brown, who also noted her mental strength and her leadership when it comes to teaching plays.
Halweg said she is “going all out” for her senior season, and one of the keys to her game is taking advantage of opportunities in front of her on the field.
“When I get the ball, I just run and shoot. I don’t hesitate on my shots,” she said.
That no-hesitation mentality drove her to five hat tricks and seven multi-goal games this season. She heard the sidelines after each goal “just going nuts,” she said, when she scored five goals in a single game in the first week of May, which had been her highest scoring game ever before she found the back of the net six times against Roseville in the Rangers’ 13-12 win on Friday, May 12.
Halweg said she didn’t play her best in the first half of that game where she scored five times. But a reset on the sidelines at halftime, where she told herself to relax and focus on shot placement, led her to reach another gear.
She also plays an important role in the faceoff circle as a draw taker. Not to mention how Brown said she stays after practice to put more work in to improve certain areas of her game, whether it be by herself, with coaches or with teammates.
“That’s changed my game from last year to this year was the amount of practice I was putting in on my shots and running the ball and just dodging and getting around defenders,” Halweg said.
In a short several months, she will be at College of Saint Benedict where she plans to play both lacrosse and hockey and study physical therapy.
“It made me so much more excited to get to college because I knew I wasn’t only playing one sport,” said Halweg, who didn’t know at first if she would get the opportunity to play both sports at the collegiate level.
Halweg played against one of her future college teammates in the Rangers’ 15-1 loss to Stillwater on Wednesday, May 10, with their future college coach watching them.
The Rangers (3-7) played on Wednesday, May 17, against Irondale, after press time, and will take on Hill Murray on Thursday, May 18, before their final regular season finale, a home game against Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, May 24.
“We’re trying to figure out our place in this conference and our place in this section and where we stand as a team,” Brown said.
Brown said she’s seen growth this spring, even though the Rangers are 3-7 and are rebuilding after finishing at the top of the Suburban East Conference a year ago with a 13-2 record.
“I think that there’s a lot of pressure still on these girls because they’re trying to be something they’re not, and I think just that the success we’ve had in the past and then now we’re growing and rebuilding – that’s hard for some of the girls that have been through the ups and the downs of this program,” Brown said.
