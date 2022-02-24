Girls third, boys seventh at state meet
The Forest Lake Nordic ski teams spent a disappointing couple of days at the state meet held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 16-17.
Both teams entered with dreams of earning another state championship, but both saw those dreams shattered. The girls finished third with 346 points, 25 behind champ St. Paul Highland Park and 22 in back of Duluth East in second; the boys placed seventh with 302, well behind the 389 points of team winner Minneapolis Southwest.
All that was left, according to senior Noah Erickson, was to absorb a bit of advice he got from former Forest Lake standout Ben Fick.
“He told us that we just had to move on,” Erickson said. “Ben said, ‘Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes the bear eats you.’ And we got eaten.”
In the girls race, Forest Lake just did not have the depth to match the top two schools. St. Paul Highland Park had all three of its individuals finish in the top 20; the Rangers lone finisher in the top 20 was junior Jordan Parent, who placed seventh with a combined time of 34:55.8.
Duluth East had two skiers place in the top 20 – with a third in 21st – and also won the relay, just edging Forest Lake’s relay of sophomore Chloe Erickson and senior Ella Niznik by two-tenths of a second.
“We were a little surprised, because we were expecting to do better,” Parent said. “Even though it wasn’t the place we wanted, we were still happy with our performances and proud of each other.
“Third isn’t awful – it means we’re the third-best team in the state. It’s an accomplishment. Just because we finished first last year doesn’t mean we did terrible this year because we were third.”
Parent was fourth after the first day of Classic skiing, but on the second day she finished 12th in Pursuit to drop to seventh overall.
“I was really happy with my Classic result, because I was fourth,” Parent said. “Seventh isn’t bad. I was hoping for better, but I was totally OK with it. I didn’t feel 100 percent, but I was happy with the result.”
The other individuals for Forest Lake were junior Evelyn Hudrlik in 28th with a combined time of 37:10.2, and senior Isabel Castilleja in 40th with a 38:01.2 combined time. Freshman Norah Hushagen was 65th with a time of 39:31.3, while senior Annabelle Stang placed 80th with a 41:07.9 clocking. Erickson and Niznik combined for a 17:52.66.
“I think that was our best effort,” Parent said. “I think we all tried our best, especially for our seniors. We wanted to give them the best effort we could.”
On the boys side, Erickson admitted that the team knew it had an uphill battle if it wanted to avenge last year’s second-place finish after winning the chammpionship in 2020.
“If all the stars aligned, I thought we had a fair chance of winning state,” he said. “But I also knew there were a lot of strong teams there. We had a meet against Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn earlier in the season, and we finished third – by quite a bit.”
Individually, Erickson stood eighth after the Classic race on Wednesday, but he was unable to make up any ground in Thursday’s pursuit race, placing ninth. That left him just short of the medals stand despite a 29:28.7 clocking.
“I knew, going into the second race, that [earning a medal] was within reach,” he said. “I figured I might make up some time, but I never quite got where I needed to be. I felt I gave it my all, but I never got into the ‘zone’ where I could perform at an elite level. I can live with it, and I have to move on.”
Sophomore Jacob Kensy placed 25th with a combined time of 31:28.2, while senior Sam Moberg was 47th with a 33:28.2 clocking. Junior Damien Langer placed 78th (34:29.7), while sophomore Johnny Rink took 98th (36:18.4). And Forest Lake’s relay of junior Ryan Houseman and senior Ethan Hebert finished 11th with a time of 15:58.10.
“We thought we should be been able to get on the podium,” Erickson said. “We were disappointed to not finish in the top three, but we have to move on. After the first day, we realized we would just have to give our best effort and live with the results.”
It marked the second straight season of disappointment for the boys, who a year ago fell just short in defending the state title the team won in 2020.
“Last year was so hard on us, because we were so close,” Erickson said. “We didn’t want to sit around and just mourn this result forever. It’s OK to be sad, but we can’t change the result. So we have to accept it and move on.”
Both teams will lose senior contributors from this year’s team, but Parent said she hopes the disappointment from this event will fuel the team to reach greater heights next season.
“I definitely see this as a motivator,” Parent said. “The other teams are losing girls, and I think we will be pushing hard. We don’t want to feel that hurt again next year.”
