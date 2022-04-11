Forest Lake native Ben Chatwin was excited when he first made contact with the swim coaches from Miami University.
“During the summer after my junior year, coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron reached out to me,” Chatwin said. “At first I thought it was Miami of Florida, so I had to do some research to find out it was in Ohio.”
And when he made an official visit to Miami University’s campus in Oxford, Ohio, it was quickly obvious that he was far from sunny Florida. But that was not a bad thing.
“Miami reminded me of Forest Lake in some ways,” Chatwin said. “It has a small-town feel, but it’s not completely isolated, because Cincinnati is only 45 minutes away. It’s a beautiful campus, and the weather is more friendly than Minnesota’s weather.”
By the time the visit was over, Chatwin was hooked on becoming a RedHawk.
Getting hot at Miami
Chatwin’s high school swim career at Forest Lake was one of the most decorated in school history. He earned 10 state medals with the Rangers; as a senior in 2018, he finished fourth in the Class 2A meet in the 50 free and was sixth in the 100 free.
But he admits it took some time to adjust to college swimming.
“You’re surrounded by talented swimmers, talented athletes,” Chatwin said. “I wasn’t a big fish in a smaller pond any more. I got better my freshman year, but only a little bit, and I didn’t make the scoring team. But that fueled my fire to have a bigger role and be a bigger contributor to this team.”
As a sophomore, he earned a spot on relays that scored in the Mid-American Conference Championship meet. But Chatwin’s career really exploded during his junior season.
“I really skyrocketed that season, taking huge chunks off my best times,” he said. “I put together a much more robust performance at the MAC Championship that year, and we won the team title.
“I felt as if I finally figured it out. I got into such a groove that, whenever I was competing in an event, I felt as if I was competing to win that event. I was at the top of my game.”
And the “credit” for that improvement, believe it or not, was caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During that time, when I couldn’t get access to a pool, it forced me into the weight room,” Chatwin explained. “I was lifting a lot of weights, because that was the only training I could do, so I put on a lot of muscle, a lot of good extra weight.
“Once I was able to use that muscle to my advantage, things really took off. I felt I had a lot more power that year.”
Enjoying one final season of success
Chatwin was named to the All-MAC Second Team as a junior after helping the RedHawks win two relays while placing second in the 100 free (44.15) and fifth in the 50 free (20.18) at the league championship meet.
But as a senior, he became one of the team’s captains, and his goals for the MAC Championship changed.
“Becoming a captain forced me into more of a leadership role, and I enjoyed that,” he said. “In the years prior, other guys were our leaders. My senior year, I felt I finally reached what I was capable of in the water, so my goals changed.”
Now his personal goal transformed into a team goal.
“It wasn’t about individual accolades, because I felt after my junior year I already had ‘made it,’” Chatwin said. “I was a contributor on the team that could compete at a high level.”
For Chatwin, his focus was winning one more MAC team championship.
Chatwin and the RedHawks did just that on March 2-5, finishing with 823 points to beat the host school, Southern Illinois, by almost 100 points. Individually, Chatwin anchored Miami’s winning 200 and 400 medley relays as well as anchoring two second-place relays while finishing fourth in the 50 free (20.14), fifth in the 100 fly (48.58) and fifth in the 100 free (44.67).
Chatwin was named to the All-MAC First Team as a senior, but that award was merely the icing on the cake that was the league title.
“I felt I had more responsibility for the team competing at its highest potential,” Chatwin said. “We dominated the MAC my junior year, and I wanted to make sure we didn’t fall, that there were no let-up my senior year. So winning this season was even sweeter than it was last year.”
New horizons
Chatwin will graduate from Miami in May with a degree in biochemistry, with a minor in Spanish. He started the process of applying to medical schools in the summer prior to his senior year. He’s now in a wait-and-see period, hoping to begin med school in the fall of 2022, but he is open as to where as well as to what type of medicine he will focus on.
“I have not decided what type of physician I want to be, but I’m confident going to med school will clear that up for me,” he said, though he did note his in emergency medicine, sports medicine, or ophthalmology.
COVID-19 has presented Chatwin with the potential to swim for one more year, but he does not expect to take advantage of that opportunity.
“I’m ready to move from swimming. I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life,” he said.
His storybook final season has caused Chatwin to reflect nostalgically upon his swimming career.
“I have a lot of fond memories from Forest Lake, competing for the Rangers,” he said. “We won four straight Class 2A Section 7 titles, and that’s where I got the drive to win as a team.
“And I was really happy to take those memories and direct them towards winning team titles at Miami. I feel blessed to have worked with so many great coaches in high school and college, and I’ve met a lot of great people, whether they were teammates or competitors.
“Swimming has taught me so much, and I’m so grateful for what I’ve learned.”
And while Chatwin’s journey did not lead to sunny Florida – at least it has not yet – those memories have taught him a valuable life lesson.
“You have to remember to enjoy the journey,” he said. “You can’t be obsessed with the end goal, with what you want in the future. You have to enjoy the process, because that’s where most of your memories will be made.
“Early in my career, I may have lost sight of what I was doing in the present, of making sure I was always ‘in the moment.’ You have to enjoy the journey.”
