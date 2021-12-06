Forest Lake graduate Derrick Cardinal has carried the successes he enjoyed in his high school wrestling career to his early days wrestling at South Dakota State.

The freshman won the 133-pound weight class in the Freshman-Sophomore Division of the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Cardinal outscored three opponents by a combined 28-5 margin to win that title, posting major decisions of 16-3 in the semifinals and 8-0 in his championship match.

Earlier in the season Cardinal finished fifth at 133 pounds in the Daktronics Open held on Nov. 21.

Cardinal won four state titles during his high school career and set a school record by compiling 240 victories on the mat.

Last season he posted a 38-1 record and won the Class 3A state title at 132 pounds. He was named Minnesota’s Mr. Wrestling by the state’s high school wrestling coaches.

Cardinal also won state titles at 113 pounds as a freshman, at 120 pounds as a sophomore and at 126 as a junior. He finished fourth in the state at 106 pounds in eighth grade.

