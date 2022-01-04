The Buesseler sisters have taken “sibling rivalry” to a different level.
Sisters Abby, Dana and Allison Buesseler – all three Forest Lake graduates – are members of the rifle teams for three of the best college teams in the country. Over the past couple of months, the sisters and their teammates have taken aim at beating one another.
The competition began when twin sisters Abby, a senior at Ole Miss, and Dana, a senior at Murray State, locked horns. Ole Miss defeated Murray State 4697-4682 in a match in Murray, Kentucky, on Oct. 10.
In that contest Abby placed 13th in smallbore with a 573 score while Dana was 15th with a 565 score. But the order was reversed in the air rifle competition as Dana placed 11th with a 585 score while Abby was 13th with 582 mark.
Ole Miss then knocked off Kentucky, which features Allison as a freshman, by a 4716-4675 margin in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 6.
In that competition Abby placed fourth in smallbore with a 584 score while Allison placed 12th with a 569 total. But Allison finished eighth in air rifle with a 589 total, one better than Abby in ninth.
Kentucky then defeated both Murray State and Morehead State in a competition the Wildcats hosted on Nov. 13.
Individually Dana finished 17th in smallbore with a score of 572, while Allison placed 20th with a 569 mark. But for the third straight meet the finish was reserved in air rifle, where Allison placed eighth with a 591 total, while Dana was 19th with a 582 total.
Allison has family bragging rights in the national polls, as Kentucky currently is ranked second only to the team from the University of Alaska. Ole Miss currently is ranked fourth, while Murray State is seventh.
