Brewers Brandon Rogers.jpg

Brandon Rogers makes contact with the ball during one of his plate appearances in the Brewers 4-3 win against Anoka on Friday, July 22

 Photo by Aaron Heckmann

Brewers avoid four straight losses, failed to move up in the standings 

The Forest Lake Brewers recaptured the offense they put on full display throughout their early July hot streak with a 4-3 win at home against the Anoka Bucs on Friday, July 22. 

