Brewers avoid four straight losses, failed to move up in the standings
The Forest Lake Brewers recaptured the offense they put on full display throughout their early July hot streak with a 4-3 win at home against the Anoka Bucs on Friday, July 22.
On the verge of losing their fourth straight, it was a game the Brewers needed to win, especially after a tough 7-0 loss to the league-leading Blaine Fusion on Tuesday, July 19.
The Brewers were down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, with two players on base, when Bailey Kasprowicz got his second hit of the night, driving in the tying two runs. Two innings later, Stephen Golden hit the game-winning double, ending the Brewers’ losing skid and tying Anoka for fourth place.
Team manager Adam Gallatin blamed their lack of hitting as the reason behind their losing streak, but it wasn’t a problem for the Brewers in the win as they finished with nine hits.
Joe Rydel, one of the Brewers’ top hitters this season, said that they are in good shape after the game before teammate Brandon Rogers emphasized the importance of the win.
“It’s a potential playoff matchup,” Rogers said. “[Anoka] beat us pretty bad earlier in the year, so that’s a good one to get here.”
This culminated in a perfect chance for the Brewers to slide past Anoka in the standings, looking for a win against Andover on Sunday, July 24. The Aces entered the game 2-9 against league opponents.
But the Brewers didn’t take care of business, losing 3-2 in a closely contested game and leaving even more uncertainty about the road ahead.
“We blew a great opportunity to climb in the standings,” Gallatin said, blaming their loss on their “sloppy defense.”
Fortunately for Forest Lake, Champlin Park defeated Anoka, leaving the door open still for a fourth-place finish.
The Brewers have three regular season games left this season, but the final league game remaining on Forest Lake’s schedule is against St. Michael on Sunday, July 29, which will impact who they will play in the playoffs.
“We are going to have to regroup for a big game next weekend,” Gallatin said.
