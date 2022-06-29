The Forest Lake Brewers have had an up-and-down season so far that’s been more down as of late (2-4, 8-8), but they got a tally back in the win column with a 5-1 win against the Centennial Cougars in a league game on Thursday, June 23, before suffering a 12-0 shutout loss against the Cold Spring Springers on Saturday, June 25.
It was a much-needed win for the Brewers against division-rival Centennial, who entered the game right behind Forest Lake in the standings. After dropping their last two contests and the bats remaining silent, the Brewers managed to play a complete game where everything seemed to click.
“The last couple games we got shutout and didn’t hit a lot, so this was a great game to get the bats going, score a few runs and get back in the win column,” team manager Adam Gallatin said.
Forest Lake took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against the Cougars after an important base hit by Cam Kline. It proved to be the prelude of a strong offensive game by the Brewers, something they hope will continue.
“We have to get our hitting going,” Gallatin said. “That’s been our achilles heel.”
The Brewers scored another run in the fifth inning, which added to their cushion. Then Forest Lake sparked offensively, scoring three runs in the sixth inning on the strength of four hits, including a double from Nick Brown that brought in two of the runs.
While Forest Lake was fantastic offensively, the Brewers’ trio of pitchers allowed just five hits and a single run in the contest.
“Our starting pitcher was fantastic and relief pitching was good,” Gallatin said. “We made a couple errors, but nothing that costed us anything.”
Unfortunately, the success didn’t continue as Forest Lake was blanked 12-0 in a defeat against the Springers, adding to the up-and-down season so far.
“It’s been a little bit of mixed results [this season],” Gallatin said. “Our pitching has been fantastic, but we haven’t been hitting very well, especially the past couple weeks.”
Forest Lake sits in sixth place in the Metro Minny League play. The Brewers are hoping some important wins will help them as the season progresses.
“We’re trying to finish in the top half of our division and set ourselves up for playoffs,” Gallatin said.
Forest Lake played against Champlin Park that was not completed at press time Tuesday. They will play Centennial again on Thursday, June 30.
