Breanna Gaffy is believed to be the first woman head coach for girls hockey in Forest Lake’s school history.

Breanna Gaffy is no stranger to Forest Lake as she coached the Rangers girls junior varsity hockey team during the 2016-17 season. That year also happens to be the last time the Forest Lake girls varsity team clinched a berth to the state tournament, something she vividly remembers.

Gaffy has coached youth hockey in Forest Lake at Lakes Elite for two years and also coached for the Minnesota Blades in the past. Her husband, Christian Gaffy, a Forest Lake alumni, is an assistant coach on the JV boys side.

