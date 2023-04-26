Breanna Gaffy is no stranger to Forest Lake as she coached the Rangers girls junior varsity hockey team during the 2016-17 season. That year also happens to be the last time the Forest Lake girls varsity team clinched a berth to the state tournament, something she vividly remembers.
Gaffy has coached youth hockey in Forest Lake at Lakes Elite for two years and also coached for the Minnesota Blades in the past. Her husband, Christian Gaffy, a Forest Lake alumni, is an assistant coach on the JV boys side.
Now Gaffy is taking over the girls hockey program, as the new head coach after Andy Richardson stepped down from the position.
“It’s exciting to have a little bit of history. …” Gaffy said. “It feels like I’m coming back instead of starting like completely fresh.”
Gaffy is believed to be the first woman to have the head coaching role for girls hockey in the school’s history.
“I’m really excited about that, and I think the girls are excited as well,” Gaffy said. “I think it’s a time in girls sports where hockey’s been around long enough where we can get some female head coaching jobs in place.”
Gaffy, a Michigan native, started playing hockey at 5 years old. She knows how special hockey is in Minnesota and the “unique opportunity” that exists at the high school level that she didn’t get to experience. She played Triple-A hockey in Michigan before she went to St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, where she played hockey four years collegiately.
One of her favorite hockey moments as a coach happened during that season she coached at the JV level in Forest Lake. The Rangers were down 2-1 at the end of the game and pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and scored off a faceoff against Cretin-Derham Hall to tie it. Gaffy said she was “irritated” during the game because one of their own players had been injured. “That was really, really, really fun” to get the equalizer, she said.
As for what she brings to the position in addition to playing collegiate hockey?
“Some of my hockey sense,” Gaffy said. “I feel like I have a pretty good brain for the game, and I have good organizational skills and hope that those few things amongst learning continually help us get back closer to the top.”
Coaching philosophy
As for her coaching philosophy, Gaffy places importance on the small things, whether it be performance in the classroom or details during practice.
“Those things that you don’t think affect hockey, but I believe they truly do,” Gaffy said. “If you do those things right, then the rest will follow.”
Gaffy also preaches the importance of having the right mindset, as opposed to having a specific structure or style of play.
“The game of hockey is so fast and you can practice all you want on certain stuff, but when you get into the game, … you have to have that innate response to be able to make good decisions,” Gaffy said. “So I don’t think you can really just teach a certain way. You just have to teach the kids how to read and react to the game.”
The Rangers finished 9-15-2 this past season, finishing fifth in the Suburban East Conference. Gaffy said the team knows how to play, so she’s focused on their mindset, as opposed to just teaching.
“How can I coach them in a way to make smarter decisions on the ice or how to react when they do make bad decisions and make big mistakes and move forward from that and not feel let down?” Gaffy said.
The goal for the program is to win state, Gaffy said, aside from individual markers that players set.
“I don’t want to aim any lower; that’s the end goal for everyone,” Gaffy said, “and if we set lower expectations of ‘we just want to make it to state,’ then when you make it to state, you let off the gas pedal and you don’t get to go any further.”
So what does Gaffy envision for the program?
“I think there can be some higher standards set for these girls,” said Gaffy, who added the need for “stricter boundaries.”
What’s next
A lot of preparation right now ahead of next season for Gaffy is gathering information and learning as it’s her first varsity coaching position, which she said is completely different from junior varsity – especially regarding logistics.
“It’s been diving into just learning all about the ins and out of that and all of the stuff that’s my responsibility and who has what information I need to learn,” Gaffy said, “and reaching out to maybe past alumni or coaches or maybe a few parents who were involved in like the Red Line Club and just see how things had gone before.”
Gaffy said she’s excited to get on the ice this summer with the team and get to know them before her first season as the head coach, where the Rangers hope to move up in the SEC standings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.