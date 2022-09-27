The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team (2-1, 8-4) won two of its last three games, tying for third in the Suburban East Conference. The Rangers won 3-1 against Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 3-0 against Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, Sept. 26, but the team lost 3-1 against Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 22. Against Roseville, junior Katie Brandl led the team with a 100% serving rate, going 25 for 25 and scoring 17 points. Brandl also finished the game with 41 setting assists and three aces. Senior Kaysie Bakke and junior Maddie Muellner had a combined 29 kills while senior Bethany Weiss controlled the back row with 12 kills and 17 digs.
The Rangers didn’t capitalize against Irondale, partly due to injuries and illness that disrupted the team’s flow.
“We also had several players from our JV team step up and do a great job while we are battling injury and illness, so it has been difficult to find some consistency and improve our level of teamwork,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
Against Irondale, senior Maddie Messingham served at 93%, and Weiss kept the Rangers in it with 20 kills, 21 digs and six blocks.
The Rangers are scheduled to host Stillwater on Wednesday, Sept. 28, after press time, before participating in the Centennial tournament on Saturday, Oct.1.
“We are excited to unite some level of urgency and competition in practice to bring a renewed energy and desire onto the floor,” Alm said.
