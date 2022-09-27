Junior Katie Brandl volleyball.JPG

Junior Katie Brandl led the team with a 100% serving rate, going 25 for 25 and scoring 17 points.

 Submitted photo

The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team (2-1, 8-4) won two of its last three games, tying for third in the Suburban East Conference. The Rangers won 3-1 against Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 3-0 against Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, Sept. 26, but the team lost 3-1 against Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 22. Against Roseville, junior Katie Brandl led the team with a 100% serving rate, going 25 for 25 and scoring 17 points. Brandl also finished the game with 41 setting assists and three aces. Senior Kaysie Bakke and junior Maddie Muellner had a combined 29 kills while senior Bethany Weiss controlled the back row with 12 kills and 17 digs.

The Rangers didn’t capitalize against Irondale, partly due to injuries and illness that disrupted the team’s flow.

