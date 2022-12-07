The boys wrestling team went 1-1 in the Stillwater Triangular
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team received a wake-up call in their first week of action last week, Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said.
The Rangers placed fourth at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3 after going 1-1 at the Stillwater Triangular on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“There’s a lot of refinement that was exposed that needs to happen,” Kunshier said, “and wrestling is a blue-collar sport. You will get back in the room tomorrow, and we’re going to fix the things that we need to, and we’re going to try and get a couple percentage points better every week.”
The team finished third last year in the STMA Invitational, the spot Kunshier said he was hoping they would get again. Instead, they finished fourth out of 10 teams with 103 points – 7 points behind third-place Perham, with a large gap between the Rangers and Waconia and first-place STMA. Kunshier noted that STMA is the No. 1-ranked team in the state along with Waconia, who is a top-five team.
Junior Aspen Blasko placed sixth in the 113 weight class while freshman Cullen Christenson and junior Parker Lyden finished fourth and second, respectively, in the 126 and 132 weight classes. Lyden’s loss in the finals was against STMA’s Landon Robideau, who is No. 1-ranked in the state, Kunshier said. Freshman Dayton Dale finished sixth in the 138 weight class, sophomore Trenton Frerichs and junior Jackson Christenson both placed third in the 170 and 182 weight class, respectively.
The Rangers also had junior Hunter Gruba finish third in the 195 weight class and two top-six finishes in the 220 weight class, with junior Mark Rendl taking home first while freshman Howie Johnson placed sixth.
“I would give those two the push forward this week as our leaders on the mat,” Kunshier said of Rendl, who won his weight class, and Lyden, who came in second in his.
At the triangular, the Rangers beat East Ridge but fell 55-21 to Stillwater to go 1-1. Against Stillwater, senior Jake Aho beat Mikey Jelinek, Lyden beat Sam Bethke, Gruba beat Bennett Peterson, and Rendl beat Eric Jurek.
“It’s just a tough triangular to start off with [as] the first competition of the season, and it’s one of those things where you just got to dive in and go at it,” said Kunshier, who added that Stillwater is the No. 3-ranked team in the state. “It showed a lot of weaknesses that we have, that we have to improve on, and just making sure that the kids know it’s a learning experience – that one match is not going to define our season.”
Kunshier said they’ll be fine once they figure out better weight class placements for the wrestlers.
“We’re not as far ahead as we thought, and we need to make sure that we’re working to get where we need to be,” Kunshier said. “Our goals don’t change. I really and honestly think we have a chance to send this team to the state tournament, but it’s going to take sacrifice and hard work, and that became more evident to the coaches and athletes this week.”
The Rangers have a home triangular on Thursday, Dec. 8, before a quadrangular on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hastings High School.
