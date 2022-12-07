Wrestling_Rendl.JPG

Senior Mark Rendl won the 220 weight class at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Submitted photo

The boys wrestling team went 1-1 in the Stillwater Triangular

The Forest Lake boys wrestling team received a wake-up call in their first week of action last week, Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said.

