Steady contributions throughout the lineup lifted the Forest Lake boys track and field team to a third-place showing in the Dick Norman Invitational at Rochester Mayo on Thursday, May 5.
The Rangers totaled 645 points to finish third behind Owatonna (871.5) and runner-up Rochester Mayo (841). Forest Lake held off Rochester Century (638) by 7 points for the third spot in an eight-team field made up primarily of teams from southern Minnesota.
Senior Ethan Sievers won the 3,200-meter race in a time of 9:56.36, comfortably ahead of runner-up Ryan Gwaltney (10:17.57) of Rochester Mayo.
Cole Brisbois (11.18) settled for second place after finishing less than a tenth of a second behind winner Maximillian Comfere (11.09) of Rochester Century. Nicholas Bartlett added a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 22.90.
Keagan Zeidler crossed the finish line in 42.61 to place sixth in the 300 hurdles while Emanuel Latawiec paced the Rangers in the high hurdles with an eighth-place effort in a time of 17.00.
Josh Henderson ran to an eighth-place finish in the 400 meters (53.86) and teammate Jonathon Cubus also placed eighth in the 800 meters at 2:10.50. Ryan Houseman led Forest Lake in the 1,600 meters with a seventh-place time of 4:55.33.
Forest Lake’s top showing in the relays came in the 4x200 with Gavin Rustad, Brisbois, Nicholas Bartlett and Charles Peterson posting a time of 1:32.85.
Bryden Thompson finished second and Kyle Henrickson placed fifth for the Rangers in the pole vault after each cleared 12-0.
Trystian Miller placed fifth in the discus with a distance of 128-4 and added an eighth-place effort in the shot put with a toss of 41-8 1/2. Ethan Lincoln-Montanari led the Rangers in the shot put with a distance of 44-9 1/2, good enough for fifth place.
In the long jump, Bartlett (20-0 1/2) and Jack Keis (19-10 1/2) finished seventh and eighth. Keis added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 40-0.
Ranger girls
Even while missing some key contributors, the Forest Lake girls track and field team received some strong performances to finish fourth at the Dick Norman Invitational.
Owatonna scored 669 points to hold down the top spot, followed by Mankato West (591), Rochester Mayo (587.5) and the Rangers (549.5), who competed without several athletes due to Advanced Placement testing.
“It was a bit of a younger group,” Rangers coach Shane Swanberg said. “You lose a bunch of your seniors and that’s where the bulk of your points are going to come from. It wasn’t our full roster, but it was fun to see our veterans who did well.”
Senior Ella Niznik enjoyed a productive day, winning the 400 meters in a time of 1:00.63 and running the opening leg for Forest Lake’s first-place 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
The Rangers racked up points in the longer races as well.
Ellie Hanowski crossed the line in 2:20.75 to win the 800 meters by nearly 11 seconds over Shannon Chen (2:31.66) of Rochester Mayo. The 1,600 was also a strong event for the Rangers with Norah Hushhagen (5:30.90) and Isabel Castilleja (5:38.06) placing second and third in the event.
Isabel Castillega, Arielle DeYoung and Ellie Hanowski joined Niznik to win the 4x400 in 4:11.33, finishing just four-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Owatonna (4:11.73). Niznik, Madison Hanson, Torrance Lucas and Hanowski also won the 4x800 relay in 10:05.07, more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Owatonna (10:13.37).
“Nora ran great and all those middle distance runners held on,” Swanberg said. “Ellie and Ella ran well.”
It was a banner day for senior Annika Gunderson, who cleared 11-6 to finish second in the pole vault and added a third-place showing in the 100 meters with a time of 13.32.
Gunderson matched Jenna Sikel of Mankato West in clearing 11-6, but needed three attempts. Sikel did not miss an attempt until the bar moved up to 12-0. Both vaulters matched the meet record held by Forest Lake’s Jenna Parent since 2018. That remains the Forest Lake school standard now held by Parent and Gunderson.
Makayla Miles finished third in the pole vault for the Rangers with a height of 9-0.
Junior Isabella Maloney finished third in the discus with a distance of 102-2.
The Rangers also received solid showings from promising freshmen Julia Legeault and Savannah Sanchez.
Sanchez finished fourth in the long jump (15-8 1/2) and tied Legeault for eighth place in the high jump at 4-8. Legeault also finished fifth in the triple jump (32-1 1/4), finished 10th in the 100 hurdles (19:18) while Sanchez added a 16th-place finish in the 300 hurdles (56.81).
“Julia Legeault, she’s going to be somebody to watch in the jumps, and Savannah Sanchez is another one to watch in the jumps,” Swanberg said.
