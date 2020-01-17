The Forest Lake boys swimming and diving team was a busy bunch of Rangers last week, facing three competitions in five days. The biggest one was the last one, the Duluth Invitational on Jan. 11. The boys racked up 342 points to finish third in the field of eight, trailing champion Maple Grove (572) and the host team (506) but vanquishing Blaine (221), Woodbury (208), Minneapolis TMT (198.5), Irondale (180.5) and Cambridge-Isanti (96).
The diving unit led the charge, with Andrew Jensen scoring the lone Ranger victory by performing best in the 1-meter springboard event with 388.90 points. Nick Niemi placed third with 359.75.
The highest individual placer for the Rangers in the pool was Will Chatwin, who earned a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (58.61 seconds). He also placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (58.20).
Max True finished third in two different events, the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.43) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.07).
Riley Jankowski gave the Rangers another high-scoring performance in the backstroke, placing sixth (1:03.01).
As is usually the case, the relays were lucrative events for the deep Ranger team. A team of Chatwin, True, Levi Waskey and Alec Jankowski took second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.49), while other Ranger entries placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Kalel Rodriguez, Waskey, Chatwin and Brady Jarosz; 3:29.61) and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (True, Cullin Schwintek, Cameron Vidlund and Jarosz; 1:35.12).
Dual results
Before the trip up north, the Rangers competed in two Suburban East Conference dual meets, a 105-79 loss to Stillwater on Jan. 7 and a – if you can believe this – loss to Woodbury by the score of 93.5 to 92.5.
Stillwater is generally the top team in the SEC, but two Rangers picked up individual victories, Ron Henderson in the 50-yard freestyle, (23.19) and Alec Jankowski in the 100-yard freestyle (52.79). The Rangers were also winners in the 200-yard medley relay (Chatwin, True, Henderson, Alec Jankowski; 1:44.13) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (Alec Jankowski, Henderson, Chatwin, Jarosz; 3:28.77).
Woodbury’s nigh-impossible margin of victory – quite literally the smallest possible if all lanes are filled – was clinched when the Royals took points for first and third place in the last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, while the Rangers only scored in second place. The difference between first and second among the two “A” teams was just about as tight the final score: Woodbury’s quartet outreached Forest Lake’s 3:26.17 to 3:26.44.
Chatwin won two individual events against Woodbury, the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.04) and 100-yard backstroke (58.65). Also winning individual events were Andrew Jensen (diving, 269.68 points), Henderson (100-yard butterfly, 56.23) and True (100-yard breaststroke, 1:02.49). The Rangers also won the 200-yard medley relay (Chatwin, True, Henderson, Alec Jankowski; 1:42.10).
The big one
The Rangers will compete at home against Mounds View on Thursday at 6 p.m. (diving will be held at Centennial High School at 4 p.m.). More in the Rangers’ focus, however, will be the True Team section meet at Northdale Middle School (Coon Rapids) on Saturday – diving starts at 9 a.m. with swimming to follow at 1 p.m. Berths to the True Team state meet will be on the line, and the Rangers, defending champions and 2019 state qualifiers, will look to claim one.
