Grant Neururer FL soccer.jpeg

Junior Grant Neururer dribbles the ball in the Rangers' 7-0 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall.

 Aaron Heckmann

Reaching the final third is among the early obstacles

The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team is off to another slow start this season, losing six of their first seven games and scoring just four goals in the process. That included two shutout losses last week: a 7-0 loss Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Cretin-Derham Hall and a 1-0 loss Saturday, Sept. 10, against Chisago Lakes.

