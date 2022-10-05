Boys soccer.jpeg

Senior defender Christian Martens challenges for the ball in the Rangers’ second win of the season on Thursday, Sept. 29, against conference opponent Roseville.

 Aaron Heckmann

Team wins first game in nearly a month

The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team won 1-0 against Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 29, ending an eight-game losing streak and getting their first win since Sept. 1 after coming close in a 1-1 draw against Irondale back on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

