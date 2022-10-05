The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team won 1-0 against Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 29, ending an eight-game losing streak and getting their first win since Sept. 1 after coming close in a 1-1 draw against Irondale back on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Now that the Rangers have won again, the team doesn’t need to worry about getting back in the column as they gear up for sections. Forest Lake coach Joe Tomas said it was a “super important” win, one that slid them to seventh in the Suburban East Conference, which is composed of 10 teams.
“It was good, I’m glad, and I’m kind of looking forward to sections,” Tomas said. “I feel like we’ve gotten better every [game].”
Freshman Jayden Onuonga scored the lone goal against Roseville, his first of the season and the fourth player on the team to find the back of the net this fall.
“I was pleased to get one. … I think it’s good,” Tomas said. “It’s good for Jayden, it’s good for our team and the celebration.”
The Rangers lost 2-0 against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and 1-0 in their narrow loss to Centennial on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Despite the two losses, and aside from the 11-0 loss to Stillwater back on Thursday, Sept. 22, the team is playing much better now and their losses are getting tighter.
“We just did not show up very well against [Stillwater],” Tomas said. “It’s not a good combination when you play your worst game against the best team in the state.”
Tomas said the Rangers are playing much better in terms of possession, but they’re still having trouble getting to the final third.
The Rangers went from a 4-3-3 formation to a 3-5-2 because of their strength being in the midfield. The goal of the system is to improve offensively as Tomas is putting his most aggressive players up top and having more midfielders. The system is better suited for them even though they may suffer a bit defensively, according to Tomas.
“Now that it’s become second nature, more than it was early, we can concentrate on getting up on the attack a little bit more,” Tomas said.
Looking ahead, Tomas said the program’s top players are in the midfield, so this new system will better cater to their strengths down the line.
“I think our strongest players throughout our program are in the midfield … and just even looking two or three years down the line, it seems like our midfield seems like the strongest, so why not put more midfielders on,” Tomas said.
The Rangers’ focus turns to preparing for sections with two games remaining in the regular season. Tomas said he’s shortening the bench, and junior Payton Grulkowski has emerged as their starting goalie moving forward.
The team was scheduled to face Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after press time and White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 6.
