BHockey01.JPG

Junior forward Caden Speidel, prepares to take a shot during the Rangers’ home game against Duluth East. 

 Hannah Davis

Rangers search for leading scorer

The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team is searching for answers after dropping their first four games of the season, in which they got outscored 16-5 through the first two weeks of the season. That included a 7-2 loss to Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home and a 3-1 loss against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 8, in their first conference game of the season.

Tags

Load comments