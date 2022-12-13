The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team is searching for answers after dropping their first four games of the season, in which they got outscored 16-5 through the first two weeks of the season. That included a 7-2 loss to Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home and a 3-1 loss against Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 8, in their first conference game of the season.
“I think we’re going to be a great team this year. We’re just trying to find ourselves right now,” said senior captain Gavin Wille, who added that they’ve been “unlucky.”
“We’re trying to figure out who we are,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo added.
In the Duluth East game, all seven goals against the Rangers were scored at even strength, and they were outshot 42-12.
“They’re really talented, and we just didn’t have it that night,” Loo said of Duluth East. “We didn’t play our game. We didn’t have our energy. It was our first home game, and we had a lot of stuff going on. So I think we’re young. We’re just sort of a little overwhelmed by the moment.”
While the Rangers were outshot 42-29 by Mounds View, the team kept the Mustangs to a single goal almost to the midway mark of the game, including a hard-fought, scoreless first period. After Mounds View opened up the scoring at the 11:04 mark of the second period, sophomore Malachi McKinnon tied it up at the 6:09 mark in the third period to make things interesting.
“I thought we played great tonight,” Loo said. “We got a physical game plan, and the boys really committed to it. We had a lot of body checks, and they got some really talented players on their team. We pretty much shut them down. I think we went toe-to-toe in chances and just kind of the puck bounces a weird way sometimes.”
But the Mustangs took the lead back just over a minute later and then held the one-goal lead until they added an empty net goal at the end of the game.
Wille mentioned their physicality and ability to break out of their own end and how the bounces just weren’t going their way.
Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe stopped 39 of 40 for a .951 save percentage and made several major stops at prime times.
“I think he’s playing unreal,” Wille said. “It’s great to have an all-star goalie in net; it definitely saves us.”
Loo said Saxe is doing “a great job” in the starting role, and the team needs his presence in the net.
The Rangers are 1-for-11 on the power play, which is still in its “infancy” as they’re still figuring out how to create offense with the players they have on it, Loo said. But it’s not just the man advantage where they’re struggling to score, with both Wille and Loo mentioning their need for finding a goal-scorer. After all, the Rangers have scored just five goals through four games.
“It’s just a matter of time, being patient, and not trying to grip the stick too hard and feel it out. We’re getting chances, and chances eventually turn into goals,” Loo said, adding the Rangers are also “playing against a lot of really good goalies.”
Forest Lake is scheduled to play two conference games this week, the first against Roseville on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home and then White Bear Lake on Saturday, Dec. 17.
